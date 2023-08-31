Posted in: Preview, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: child's play, chucky, preview, season 3, syfy, USA Network

Chucky Begins Bloody Bid for The White House in New Season 3 Teaser

The demonic doll begins his bloody run at The White House in a new teaser trailer for Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky Season 3.

Earlier this month, the demonic doll held a "press conference" to make something perfectly clear. "I'm here to announce to you dips***s that season 3 of my show 'Chucky' will return on October 4, and I will not rest until every single one of you f***ers watch it," Chucky promised, while also vowing, "that D.C. is gonna get Chucked up." Well, based on the preview clip for franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky that was released earlier today, Chucky will be taking his style of "politics" all the way to The White House beginning on October 4th at 9 pm ET on SYFY and USA Network (and the next day on Peacock).

Here's a look at sneak peek at the horrors still to come this October as Chucky makes his very brutal bid for The Oval Office – and it doesn't look like he's in the mood for a debate (and, yes – Devon Sawa will be back):

And here's a look back at the date announcement "press conference" that was held earlier this month offering the details:

"The cast and crew of 'Chucky' would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise, Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever," Mancini shared at the beginning of the year when the good news was first announced. And here's a look back at the official announcement video that was released back in January, confirming Season 3 for Fall 2023:

Now here's some insight into what the demonic doll had in store heading into the second season. After his diabolical plan to invade children's hospitals in America was foiled in season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), now his sworn enemy. Arthur, Arnarson, Lind & Tilly joined Brad Dourif (back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler), and Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal, Reacher). Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke also appeared this season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!