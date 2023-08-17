Posted in: Peacock, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: child's play, chucky, peacock, season 3, syfy, USA Network

Chucky Teaser "Press Conference" Confirms Season 3 for This October

Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky will be back for a third season of mayhem beginning on October 4th at 9 pm ET - here's a look!

Well, it looks like we can add franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky to the list of shows that hit us with some surprising updates this week. In the "press conference" that you're about to see, the demonic doll confirms that the third season will kick off on USA Network & SYFY on October 4th at 9 pm ET (and the next day on Peacock). "I'm here to announce to you dips***s that season 3 of my show 'Chucky' will return on October 4, and I will not rest until every single one of you f***ers watch it," Chucky promised during the clip – also vowing, "that D.C. is gonna get Chucked up." And while Jennifer Tilly will be returning (a "duh" if you're smart enough to follow Tilly on social media), fans are going to have to keep a candle burning regarding a return by Devon Sawa (but feel free to text Chucky for updates: 201-500-3347).

Here's a look at the announcement "press conference" that was held earlier today with all of the details:

"The cast and crew of 'Chucky' would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise, Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever," Mancini shared at the beginning of the year when the good news was first announced. And here's a look back at the official announcement video that was released back in January, confirming Season 3 for Fall 2023:

Now here's some insight into what the demonic doll had in store heading into the second season. After his diabolical plan to invade children's hospitals in America was foiled in season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), now his sworn enemy. Arthur, Arnarson, Lind & Tilly joined Brad Dourif (back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler), and Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal, Reacher). Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke also appeared this season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!