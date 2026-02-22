Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA S01E01 "Directed Energy" Sneak Peek: Tough First Impressions

Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) & Glass (Tom Ellis) aren't starting things off on a good note in a sneak peek at CBS's CIA S01E01: "Directed Energy."

As we inch closer to CBS's big return week, we're getting a new look at what's ahead with showrunner/EP Mike Weiss's (FBI) Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and Nick Gehlfuss (Chicago Med)-starring CIA. Previously, we shared an official overview, an image gallery, and a sneak peek at the series opener, S01E01: "Directed Energy," along with an official overview and an image gallery for March 2nd's S01E02: "Fatal Defect." For this go-around, we have a new sneak peek at "Directed Energy" that finds Goodman (Gehlfuss) and Glass' (Ellis) partnership getting off to a rocky start.

CIA S01E01: "Directed Energy" & S01E02: "Fatal Defect" Previews

CIA Season 1 Episode 1: "Directed Energy" – When a top-secret weapon is stolen in broad daylight from a U.S. defense contractor, CIA agent Colin Glass is paired with FBI agent Bill Goodman to investigate. Their new partnership gets off to a rocky start, but they soon realize their opposing viewpoints may be their greatest asset. Written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

CIA Season 1 Episode 2: "Directed Energy" – When a known smuggler is flagged at the New York border with unidentified cargo, Colin and Bill head upstate to track. To find this smuggler, they must enlist the help of a foreign intelligence officer looking to defect. Written by Alex Berger and directed by Jon Cassar.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

