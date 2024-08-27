Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: kamala harris, tim walz

CNN Announces VP Kamala Harris/Gov. Tim Walz Interview This Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz are set for a joint sit-down interview with CNN’s Dana Bash that is set to air Thursday night.

With the two set to kick off a campaign run in the battleground state of Georgia, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are set for a joint sit-down interview with CNN's chief political correspondent and anchor Dana Bash. Set to hit screens this Thursday at 9 pm ET, the interview comes at a time when it appears that VP Harris and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump appear close to finalizing the details of their September 10th debate on ABC. Walz and Trump's VP pick, Sen. JD Vance, are set to have their vice-presidential debate on October 1st.

Earlier this month, Artist Shepard Fairey – whose "HOPE" poster came to define President Barack Obama's presidential campaign – released a poster for VP Harris, with the message "FORWARD" (a reference to VP Harris' campaign making the point on the campaign trail that "We are not going back" to how things were under Trump):

It's that expression that Fairey referenced in an online message of support that was included with the release of the artwork. While noting that the country hasn't yet achieved its goals and that work remains to achieve a vision of "a healthy planet, for corporate accountability, toward equality and away from racism, sexism, xenophobia, and homophobia, for equitable access to opportunity, for full access to the medical care we want or need, for fair and just immigration policies," Fairey sees the path forward as being clear.

"I believe VP Kamala Harris and her VP pick Tim Walz are our best chance to move forward. They are our best chance to push back on encroaching fascism and threats to democracy and our best chance for creating the world we all desire and deserve," Fairey wrote. "Politics is messy… but messy is no excuse for checking out. Messy is the work, and the work can be joyful. Messy is what it takes to get through the daunting mess in pursuit of a better future. But we only win if we show up. Be ready for Nov. 5. Check your voter registration status now." Based on how the artist's artwork blew up back in 2018, expect to see Fairey's artwork on a lot of television screens moving forward.

