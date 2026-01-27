Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cnn

CNN Sets Live "State of Emergency" Minnesota Town Hall for Wednesday

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Sara Sidner will moderate State of Emergency: Confronting the Crisis in Minnesota – A CNN Town Hall this Wednesday.

In the midst of growing tensions in Minneapolis and throughout Minnesota following the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by ICE and border patrol agents, CNN Anchors Anderson Cooper and Sara Sidner are set to anchor State of Emergency: Confronting the Crisis in Minnesota – A CNN Town Hall this Wednesday, January 28th, at 8 p.m. ET. Broadcasting live from a community center in Minneapolis, with Cooper and Sidner moderating, the town hall will feature officials and community leaders (including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey) answering questions and discussing possible pathways forward with local community members and impacted Minnesotans. CNN notes that "the live audience will be comprised of Minnesotans from across the political spectrum."

The news of Wednesday's town hall comes less than a day after Cooper called out Trump for his seeming double standard when it comes to gun rights and the U.S. 2nd Amendment. On one hand, he called Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two men and wounded a third during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, a "nice young man." But when it came to Pretti's killing, Trump attempted to question the victim's motives because Pretti had a legally-owned gun on him that he never attempted to use against the border patrol agents. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara noted that Pretti was a "lawful gun owner with a permit to carry," according to the Associated Press. "And now he supports the Second Amendment, just not all the time, depending on who's carrying the gun and who gets killed," Cooper shared. "Alex Pretti was apparently not his kind of gun owner. He was, however, someone who served his country by caring for its wounded and badly ill veterans by comforting them in their final hours and honoring their passing."

CNN's State of Emergency: Confronting the Crisis in Minnesota – A CNN Town Hall will stream for CNN's streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV, and mobile apps. Beginning January 29, the Town Hall will be available on demand to CNN's streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

