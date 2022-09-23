Cobra Kai 5 Stars Ralph Macchio & Mary Mouser Discuss Favorite Moments

We went from "Beyond the Bonsai" to "Behind the Gi" with Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio and Mary Mouser in a behind-the-scenes conversation for season five. For Macchio, it was Daniel's climactic moment when he was at his lowest, and Cobra Kai's Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) completely broke him from being one step ahead in the ongoing martial arts war and the residual effect on Daniel's family.

"Season five, some of the highlights: those moments with Courtney Henggeler [featuring] Daniel and Amanda to knock down, drag out argument," Macchio said. "It was nice to play that scene, and onto the flip side of that, it was beautiful for them to come together and her be the one he would marry all over again. That was something missing from earlier seasons of the show. There are the fights and all this stuff, but that was something that was unique about the season: The lows then highs in the marital relationship and the coming together of everyone in support of Daniel LaRusso when everyone believed that he was absolutely insane when in fact, he was the only one seeing clearly."

Mouser picked a more casual setting from season five. "Now I'm gonna sound completely childish in comparison, but I guess that's fair enough and accurate because I was gonna say the water park," Mouser said. "That's where I had more fun with behind the scenes of that was hilarious. We're hanging out at a water park all day, and we're all friends. So it's like, 'Everyone else is filming, we're over there goofing off' as soon as one of us would wrap for the day. 'I'm off camera for the rest of the day? Sick!' and ran and jumped into the water. It was the night like three random days where the weather was nice. It's sometimes freezing cold when we're shooting. After wrap on the last night at the water park, the employees there kept it open for us for a few hours."

For more, including both talking about Mouser's training scene with Daniel and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), you can check out the video below. Season five of Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix.