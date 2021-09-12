Cobra Kai Creators New 4-Year Sony TV Deal Includes Franchise Spinoffs

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald of Counterbalance Entertainment are continuing their relationship with Sony Pictures Television in a new four-year deal, according to Deadline Hollywood. The creative minds behind The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai originally signed in early 2019 just as their hit series was announced a season three renewal for YouTube. With their deal under Sony TV, Cobra Kai expanded its popularity under a new home for Netflix for season three instead.

Under Netflix, Cobra Kai earned season four and five renewals landing four 2021 Emmy nominations for season three including Outstanding Comedy Series. With season four set to premiere in December, Sony Pictures TV's early renewal of Counterbalance's three-year overall deal for four more years. The new deal for Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald along with Counterbalance's Head of Development Dina Hillier, will continue to develop comedy, drama, and unscripted TV projects for the studio that will include exploring expanding the Karate Kid universe with spinoffs and other offshoots similar to how Breaking Bad with the two-hour feature El Camino and prequel Better Call Saul.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | All Valley Karate Tournament Promo | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8eRMQtjCBE)

"Jon, Hayden, and Josh are among the most imaginative and ingenious writers and producers in the business," said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. "When they first pitched us their idea for Cobra Kai, we knew they were on to something incredibly special and that this team would be an amazing addition to the Sony family. We are so thrilled with their development slate and are elated that we will be continuing our partnership with them in the Sony dojo for many years to come."

"Arriving at Sony four years ago with only a knapsack full of karate dreams, we are overwhelmed and invigorated by the ongoing creative partnership we've experienced," wrote Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald in a statement. "Jeff Frost, Jason Clodfelter, and their entire team have shown us great trust in re-envisioning a beloved IP, as well as providing the freedom to develop unique projects with fresh perspectives. In Phase Two of Counterbalance Entertainment's evolution, we look forward to expanding into new genres, deepening our franchise development, and churning out the most badass content on television." For more on Counterbalance's additional projects, you can head to Deadline.