Cobra Kai Co-Creator Offers Life-Saving Warning About Season 5 Scripts

Even with the fourth season of the "Karate Kid" sequel series still nearly four months away, Netflix and series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg had some good news to share with Cobra Kai fans on Friday. The Ralph Macchio and William Zabka-starring series will be back for a fifth season. While we're expecting to hear more about both seasons next month during Netflix's global fan event Tudum on September 25, Schlossberg isn't wasting any time with the ten-ton teases. Though in this case, it may be to save lives. "Fans must watch IV to have the proper neurology to handle V. If they read the first two scripts we have for V now, their heads would explode," wrote Schlossberg in a tweet when news of Season 5 was announced. So our biggest takeaway from that? That some seriously shocking s**t goes down by the end of the fourth season to lead into such "explosive" scripts to kick off Season 5. Our prediction? Nichole Brown's Aisha returns to win the tournament- trained by Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce!

Here's a look at Schlossberg's tweet-warning- and while it may not save lives now, just imagine how many folks will live to see another sunrise when they binge-watch later own the road:

Fans must watch IV to have the proper neurology to handle V. If they read the first two scripts we have for V now, their heads would explode. https://t.co/24M2tKpyWP — Hayden Schlossberg (@McSchlossberg) August 27, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Cobra Kai has definitely set up one helluva fourth season of the "Karate kid" spinoff. We have Thomas Ian Griffith's return as Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III), offering Kreese (Martin Kove) some serious back-up. That means life is about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. This time, there's more than just a trophy on the line at the All Valley Karate Tournament- it's the heart and soul of the community. Here's a look back at the teaser released earlier this month that lays it all out for the viewers:

Cobra Kai Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

