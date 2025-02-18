Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, martin kove, netflix

Cobra Kai: Martin Kove on Embracing John Kreese's Redemption, Fate

Cobra Kai star Martin Kove reflects on returning for the "Karate Kid" sequel series as John Kreese and his series-ending redemption arc.

It seems like Ralph Macchio wasn't alone when it came to being protective of the legacy of his most beloved role in The Karate Kid franchise when he signed on to star in the Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg legacy sequel series Cobra Kai. Martin Kove, who played primary antagonist John Kreese in the first three films, also wanted something more with the opportunity to further flesh out the Vietnam War veteran and Cobra Kai American co-founder with Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver. The actor reflected on how his character became nuanced and what led to his ultimate redemption in season six.

Martin Kove Reflects His Long Journey from 'The Karate Kid' Films to 'Cobra Kai'

"I signed on with the three writers, and I said, 'Listen, I don't want to play this character like I did the movie,'" Kove told Variety. "'So I want to play him with vulnerability, with flashbacks, with emotionality.' And they agreed to do it, and that was the beginning." From the first season when he reemerged into his former student, Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) life, not only did the drive for power beckon him to try to reclaim past glory, often at the expense of Johnny, but he also harbored regret over failures sabotaging Johnny's life since the events of the 1984 original film. His earliest success was looking out for Tory Nichols (Peyton List) and her daily financial and social struggles, one of the few positive influences in her life throughout the series.

When it came to season six, part three, Kreese had a complete change of heart in no longer seeking personal glory and ambition following the tragic death of Cobra Kai captain Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee), who was accidentally impaled by Kreese's blade issued by his sensei Master Kim Sun-Yung (C.S. Lee). While Kreese didn't have a direct hand in Kwon's death, he harbored guilt from the accident since it wasn't in his possession at the time.

"At the end of Episode 10, you see the expression on my face looking at [Kwon's] body that's all bloodied," Kove said. "And because I go into a whole personalization while I'm acting, I personally saw my body there. I saw what could have happened to me when I went after Terry. It's funny when people see me as a bad guy because, you know, I cry at supermarket openings. I love romantic characters. I love vulnerability. So it's frustrating to me when I saw him die, and I felt part of me died too because I'm somewhat responsible for this."

With the Sekai Taikai suspended, Kreese and co-sensei Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) return to Korea as the opportunity arises to restart the tournament again on the condition that all sensei agree. Without the stomach to involve any more of the existing crop, Kreese signs the paper so only Tory can compete to win while the Cobra Kai Korean contingent remains at home after Kreese undermines Master Kim's authority and his granddaughter decides to take that fateful step.

"I think John Kreese has always, as I do, loved the female warrior," Kove said. "I gravitated to the Tory character right from the beginning." Not only does Kreese make amends on any wrongdoing on his part, but encourages Tory to return to the Sekai Taikai, saying he'll always "be rooting for her." One last act of making amends involved doubling down and confronting his former prized student, bearing the weight of all of Johnny's grievances and depression for the past 30+ years following his defeat at the hands of Daniel LaRusso at the All-Valley Championship in 1984 and for Kreese's subsequent rejection and assault. Not only did her permit Johnny to return to Cobra Kai as sensei and allow his number one student and former All-Valley Champion Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) to fight for the dojo again as male captain for a chance to win the Sekai Taikai, but he also foiled Terry's plans to sabotage the tournament in a fight to the death onboard Terry's yacht, making the ultimate sacrifice in the process blowing the ship up, taking Terry with him.

For more on why making amends with Johnny was Kove's favorite Kreese scene of the franchise, and the alternate Kreese ending, you can check out the full interview. All six seasons of Cobra Kai are available on Netflix.

