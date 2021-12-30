Cobra Kai S04 Preview: Kreese Introduces Terry Silver to His Students

So with the fourth season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's "Karate Kid" spinoff sequel series Cobra Kai set to light up viewers' New Year's Eve, we've had previews for the series' return that focused on how Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) will need to merge their Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos if they have any chance of winning the Under-18 All Valley 51st Karate Championship. With Martin Kove's Kreese and Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) now the senseis of Cobra Kai, this year's tournament is about much more than trophies and bragging rights- it's for the heart and soul of the community. Because when a winner is declared, a dojo (or two) will be closing their doors for good. For this go-around, the focus shifts to Kreese introducing Silver to his students as he explains how two senseis will be the key to victory.

With less than 24 hours to go until the fourth season arrives, here's another sneak preview for Netflix's Cobra Kai:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai Season 4 | Official Clip: Two Senseis | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16jTAS9Phoc)

In the following preview from yesterday, Johnny takes a much more "pro-active" approach to Daniel's students. The best way for us to phrase what you're about to see? Let's just say that Johnny's looking for them to take a literal "leap of faith":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai Season 4 | Official Clip: Roof Jumping | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DmNEVycvm8)

In the preview released earlier this week, Daniel offered Eagle Fang's students a chance to heighten their skills with a bit of "fishing." And as you're about to see, there is a high honor in play for the winner. A high honor indeed…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai Season 4 | Official Clip: Fishing | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mW43tSQ_jIg)

Every legacy and every rivalry has led to this. Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres worldwide on December 31, 2021- now here's a look at the official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3uX4uwrAaY)

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Here's a look back at the teaser that laid it all out for the viewers when it comes to the All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | All Valley Karate Tournament Promo | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8eRMQtjCBE)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.