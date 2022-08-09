Cobra Kai S05: Sean Kanan Confirms, Comments on Mike Barnes Return

Given the natural course of the narrative in The Karate Kid franchise, the next major character will make his triumphant return in Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes. The actor confirmed his return on Twitter, showing off how well he's aged along with his peers in Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) in a fighting-ready stance. "So excited to FINALLY announce that Mike Barnes will be a part of season 5! [Josh Heald] [Jon Hurwitz] & [Hayden Schlossberg] wrote me an awesome story. Can't wait for you all to see it!" Kanan wrote.

Barnes' was one of two primary antagonists in 1989's The Karate Kid Part III alongside Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver, who was reintroduced in season four to help out Cobra Kai's John Kreese (Martin Kove). During the events of the John G. Avildsen film, Daniel defended his title of All-Valley Karate champion against overwhelming odds. Terry not only trained Daniel in the ways of his dojo but broke him down along with his primary pupil Barnes before the tournament. As Daniel returned to becoming Mr. Miyagi's (Pat Morita) student, he successfully won after conquering his fear while Kreese and Terry watched in disgust.

When we last left Cobra Kai at the season four finale, it's discovered that Terry bribed the tourney referee to decide in Tory's (Peyton List) favor in her deciding match against Miyagi-Do's Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser). He also orchestrated framing the former Vietnam War captain for the assault on Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser), who's desperate to get back into Cobra Kai after Kreese turned him down. As John was lead away in handcuffs by authorities, he taunts him by saying he's sure he can find someone who can help run the dojo while he's away. Season five of Cobra Kai, which also stars Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Dallas Dupree Young, Joe Seo, Alicia Hannah-Kim, and Griffin Santopietro, drops on September 9th on Netflix.