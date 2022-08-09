Cobra Kai Season 5 Preview Images Showcase New & Familiar Faces

With Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's "Karate Kid" spinoff sequel series Cobra Kai set for a fifth season return on September 9, the streaming service is offering a fresh set of preview images to help get fans ready. Ever since Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver stacked the deck to win the All-Valley tournament, things have been doom-n-gloom all throughout the valley. But an "Avengers: Endgame" move is going to be tough when you have Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny (William Zabka) & Robby (Tanner Buchanan) heading south of the border to find Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). But as we saw in the Season 4 finale, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) has an unexpected ally by his side: Chozen (Yuji Okumoto). And if anyone thought Samantha (Mary Mouser) was going to take that loss and move on? Can you say "personal journey of discovery"?

Now here's a look at probably the most impressive "date announcement" teaser we've seen in a long time. In fact, this fits more in the category of "official trailer-ish" because it offers a ton more on the fifth season than even we were expecting while threading back nicely to how the fourth season wrapped up:

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who will play a major role in Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne has been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.