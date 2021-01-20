Cobra Kai Season 3: 23 Easter Eggs & Callbacks You Might've Missed

Over the course of three seasons, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Cobra Kai has offered viewers a number of familiar faces from the "Karate Kid" film franchise- and as Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) head for a stand-off with Kreese (Martin Kove) at the upcoming All-Valley karate tournament, it's safe to say that the door's open for quite a few more (Hilary Swank, anyone?). But more impressive are the spoke and visual references to the films that are sprinkled throughout- nothing overdone or "in your face" but just enough to make rewatches that much more fun- and now viewers get a chance to see the ones that were in play during the third season.

So if you think you're a real Cobra Kai fan and know every single one of the connections the series has made to "The Karate Kid" franchise, then bust out your scorecard and check out the clip below to see just how well you did:

COBRA KAI Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

In a recent interview, Hurwitz was asked about the references the series has made to The Karate Kid III "big bad" Terry Silver and if they were teasers for his actual physical appearance. "It was really fun for us in season 3 to bring back Terry Silver, but in a way that you've never seen before in those flashbacks," Hurwitz said. "We know how beloved the character Terry is and he is to us as well. We went so far as to introduce a character early on who has a ponytail, and you're all excited and you're like, "Oh my God, it's Terry Silver!" And then [we] kill that character, and then revealed soon after that the other guy was Terry Silver. He's a character that we have a lot of fun with."

Still, Hurwitz still isn't willing to confirm or deny who was on the other end of the phone call with Kreese. "At the end of the season, you saw Kreese make a phone call. You could guess who might've been on the other end of that call based off of the photo that he was looking at there," the co-creator teased. "But we can't really speak to how Terry Silver would respond to that call — or whoever was on the other end of the line would respond to that call. I think you'll have to see if that character returns in season 4."