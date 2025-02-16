Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, Jacob Bertrand, netflix

Cobra Kai Star Jacob Bertrand on Sekai Taikai, Hawk/Demetri, VR & More

Cobra Kai star Jacob Bertrand spoke with us about the VR simulator sequence, the Hawk/Demetri dynamic, the Sekai Taikai brawl, and more.

Article Summary Jacob Bertrand talks about the VR training sequence for Cobra Kai season six's Sekai Taikai event.

Explore the evolving Hawk-Demetri friendship dynamic as college tensions rise in Cobra Kai.

Season six's epic brawl brings unparalleled chaos and challenges to Cobra Kai.

Hawk learns tough lessons about choices and accountability with his best friend Demetri.

Jacob Bertrand's Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz is one of the greatest redemption stories in Netflix's Cobra Kai. As a common theme in The Karate Kid franchise, Hawk found himself bullied with a desire to change, and thanks to the efforts of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), he was able to find a voice and strength through martial arts. Unfortunately, it also developed unchecked overconfidence and a desire for revenge on those who wronged him, becoming a vicious bully at the cost of his best friend, Demetri Alexopoulos (Gianni DeCenzo). As Hawk eventually turned over a new leaf, he found his way and embraced Miyagi-Do Karate with Demetri becoming one of the top students of both dojos.

In season six, Hawk and Demetri found themselves back at odds when Demetri didn't feel like Hawk was taking his future as seriously as he was in college admissions trying to get into MIT. Feeling betrayed by Hawk's actions, Eli acts more aggressively in a role reversal from earlier seasons, and tensions rise to their apex as the two make it to the Sekai Taikai. The two eventually come to an understanding in part two. Bertrand spoke to Bleeding Cool about the VR sequence devised by Hawk and Demetri as the two try to help Robby Keane (Tanner Buchanan) train for his Sekai Taikai fight against Iron Dragons' Axel (Patrick Luwis) with Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) standing in, Hawk and Demetri's issues in season six, and part two's dojo-wide brawl.

Cobra Kai Star Jacob Bertrand on VR Training, Hawk-Demetri, and Sekai Taikai Chaos

Bleeding Cool: In part three, Hawk and Demetri developed a VR simulator device to help train Robby against Axel. What was it like to work that sequence with the writers and Gianni, Tanner, Xolo, and Patrick [Luwis]?

It was fun and cool to do that. Getting Patrick there on the day and having him do some of the stunts and him flipping back and forth, the show was cool. Billy [Zabka] directed that episode, so it was a fun time.

At the start of the series, Hawk went down the dark path and away from Demetri when embracing Cobra Kai, and you both buried the hatchet. Then comes this season, when college admissions drive the rift, and Demetri embraces his darker self. What was it like acting at the other end of that?

It didn't feel good when we were doing all that stuff. I felt bad, and I felt like my character went about all the college stuff in the wrong way. I know where Demetri can be annoying, but I think Hawk went in a little too hard in the way he decided to communicate with his best friend. That's something where Hawk had his side of the street to clean up, and there were things he did wrong.

I hated feeling like I was in the wrong, even when Hawk went through a lot of his phases of being the villain and it wasn't too hard for me to try to justify a lot of the actions I was doing. I was like, "This makes sense, like I'm a little brainwashed by so-and-so. This is what I believe, but it was hard to try to convince myself that I was right for a lot of these arguments with Demetri.

How did filming that multicultural scrum at the end of Sekai Taikai at the end of season six, part two, compare to the other largely choreographed fights in the other parts of the show?

Man, there is no comparison because of how much bigger this fight was. I mean, having that many people in a huge skirmish like that changes everything. It's unlike anything we've ever had to do. It looks like chaos on the screen. It felt like chaos on the day. It was still intense but fun to get to do. I mean, how often do you get to do something like that to that caliber? It was a cool memory to have.

All six seasons of Cobra Kai, which also stars Ralph Macchio, Martin Kove, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, and Thomas Ian Griffith, are available on Netflix.

