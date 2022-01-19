Cobra Kai Star Martin Kove Announces Series Podcast "Cobra Koves"

Cobra Kai star Martin Kove will be taking John Kreese's teachings to the podcasting world called Cobra Koves. The actor is teaming up with LiveOne-owned audio platform PodcastOne to launch the podcast on the popular Netflix series set to premiere on January 20th. Kove's history with the series goes back to the 1984 original The Karate Kid films directed by John G. Avildsen and written by Robert Mark Kamen. The actor also appeared in the 1986 and 1989 sequels alongside co-stars Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita. His appearance in Part III was at a reduced capacity due to a scheduling conflict that led to the casting of Thomas Ian Griffith as Cobra Kai co-founder Terry Silver, who made his return to the Netflix series in season four.

Kove will host the podcast with his kids, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel Kove to recap Cobra Kai episodes. He will also share stories from the original trilogy as well as offer insight into his own family. Guests, according to Deadline Hollywood, will include a wide range of actors, athletes, musicians, and psychology experts to discuss the series, Hollywood, pop culture, spirituality, mental health, and bullying.

The actor, who's appeared in over 225 titles across film and television in a career spanning six decades, co-stars in Cobra Kai with Macchio and William Zabka, who also reprised their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Kreese's one-time champion Johnny Lawrence. Season four sees Kreese recruiting his Vietnam War squadmate and Cobra Kai-cofounder to help train his students for the All-Valley Karate Tournament. His rival Daniel and Johnny have united Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang to put a stop to try to shut their dojo down.

"As a Karate Kid fan growing up, and now a Cobra Kai fan, I could not be more excited to welcome the Kove's to the PodcastOne family. The stories and insight that Martin, Jesse, and Rachel will share on Cobra Koves will capture and charm everyone from television fans to film buffs to listeners looking for a set of dynamic hosts delivering top-notch content. We cannot wait to share this podcast with the world," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.