Code Geass Collector's Edition Box Set Coming to Crunchyroll Store
Classic hit anime series Code Geass is getting an insanely extravagant Blu-Ray boxset only available exclusively from the Crunchyroll Store.
Hit classic anime series Code Geass is getting a wildly extravagant Collector's Edition Box Set exclusively through the Crunchyroll Store on December 5 – pre-orders begin today in the US and Canada only. With only a limited quantity being produced, this exquisite keepsake Blu-ray box set will be a fan's must-have for their home entertainment collection this holiday season with every episode, movie, OVA, and extras along with specially crafted exclusive items, including a full replica chess set and chess board, a Lancelot Key USB drive, and a silver "Geass Symbol" necklace.
You might remember the plot: "The year is 2017 of the Imperial calendar, and parts of the world are under the control of the Holy Britannian Empire. Lelouch Lamperouge, an exiled Britannian prince, encounters a strange girl known as C.C., who gifts him with a great and terrible power. The Geass. With this powerful ability, Lelouch can get anyone to do as he wills. But the power of Geass: is it a blessing…or a curse?"
Every episode of the iconic sci-fi drama series directed by Goro Taniguchi and written by Ichiro Okouchi, with character designs by CLAMP, will be included in this special collector's edition, along with hours of special bonus features. The "Akito the Exiled" original video animation episodes directed by Kazuki Akane will also be available.
-
Code Geass – Lelouch of the Rebellion (25 Episodes)
-
Code Geass – Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 (25 Episodes)
-
Code Geass – Akito the Exiled – OVA Series (5 Episodes)
-
"The Wyvern Arrives"
-
"The Wyvern Divided"
-
"The Brightness Falls"
-
"Memories of Hatred"
-
"To Beloved Ones"
-
Additionally, all of the movies directed by Goro Taniguchi will also be featured within the special collector's edition box set. Those include:
-
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation
-
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression
-
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification
-
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection
Collector's Edition Exclusives
-
Code Geass Replica Chess Set and Chess Board
-
Replica Lancelot Key USB
-
Necklace – Silver "Geass Symbol"
-
Instructions on care for Gift Box
-
Crunchyroll Certificate of Authenticity
-
Crunchyroll Six-Month Membership for new Subscribers
-
Existing Crunchyroll subscribers will get $60 off their next purchase
Special Features
-
Audio Commentary
-
Picture Dramas
-
US Voice Actor Interviews
-
Johnny Yong Bosch
-
Yuri Lowenthal
-
Kate Higgins
-
Karen Strassman
-
Clean Opening and Ending Songs
Code Geass – Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 – Special Features
-
Audio Commentary
-
Final Turn Audio Commentary
-
Picture Dramas
-
Extra Flash: Baba Theater Redux
-
Broadcast Version of Next Turn (1-24)
-
US Trailer
-
Clean Opening and Ending Songs
Akito the Exiled OVA – Special Features
-
Video Commentary for Episodes 1 and 3
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection – Special Features
-
A Casual Conversation with Donald Shults & Elizabeth Maxwell
-
Visual Commentary
-
TV Commercials
Code Geass – Lelouch of the Rebellion is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, including the movies.