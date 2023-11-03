Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, CLAMP, Code Geass, Code Geass - Akito the Exiled, Code Geass - Lelouch of the Rebellion, Crunchyroll, Crunchyroll store

Code Geass Collector's Edition Box Set Coming to Crunchyroll Store

Classic hit anime series Code Geass is getting an insanely extravagant Blu-Ray boxset only available exclusively from the Crunchyroll Store.

Hit classic anime series Code Geass is getting a wildly extravagant Collector's Edition Box Set exclusively through the Crunchyroll Store on December 5 – pre-orders begin today in the US and Canada only. With only a limited quantity being produced, this exquisite keepsake Blu-ray box set will be a fan's must-have for their home entertainment collection this holiday season with every episode, movie, OVA, and extras along with specially crafted exclusive items, including a full replica chess set and chess board, a Lancelot Key USB drive, and a silver "Geass Symbol" necklace.

You might remember the plot: "The year is 2017 of the Imperial calendar, and parts of the world are under the control of the Holy Britannian Empire. Lelouch Lamperouge, an exiled Britannian prince, encounters a strange girl known as C.C., who gifts him with a great and terrible power. The Geass. With this powerful ability, Lelouch can get anyone to do as he wills. But the power of Geass: is it a blessing…or a curse?"

Every episode of the iconic sci-fi drama series directed by Goro Taniguchi and written by Ichiro Okouchi, with character designs by CLAMP, will be included in this special collector's edition, along with hours of special bonus features. The "Akito the Exiled" original video animation episodes directed by Kazuki Akane will also be available.

Code Geass – Lelouch of the Rebellion (25 Episodes)

Code Geass – Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 (25 Episodes)

Code Geass – Akito the Exiled – OVA Series (5 Episodes) "The Wyvern Arrives" "The Wyvern Divided" "The Brightness Falls" "Memories of Hatred" "To Beloved Ones"



Additionally, all of the movies directed by Goro Taniguchi will also be featured within the special collector's edition box set. Those include:

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Collector's Edition Exclusives

Code Geass Replica Chess Set and Chess Board

Replica Lancelot Key USB

Necklace – Silver "Geass Symbol"

Instructions on care for Gift Box

Crunchyroll Certificate of Authenticity

Crunchyroll Six-Month Membership for new Subscribers

Existing Crunchyroll subscribers will get $60 off their next purchase

Special Features

Audio Commentary

Picture Dramas

US Voice Actor Interviews

Johnny Yong Bosch

Yuri Lowenthal

Kate Higgins

Karen Strassman

Clean Opening and Ending Songs

Code Geass – Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 – Special Features

Audio Commentary

Final Turn Audio Commentary

Picture Dramas

Extra Flash: Baba Theater Redux

Broadcast Version of Next Turn (1-24)

US Trailer

Clean Opening and Ending Songs

Akito the Exiled OVA – Special Features

Video Commentary for Episodes 1 and 3

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection – Special Features

A Casual Conversation with Donald Shults & Elizabeth Maxwell

Visual Commentary

TV Commercials

Code Geass – Lelouch of the Rebellion is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, including the movies.

