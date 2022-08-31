Crunchyroll Unveils Anime Movie Streaming Slate for September 2022

Crunchyroll will expand its cinematic anime collection with new titles arriving this September for the first time on the streaming service, including the blockbuster hit JUJUTSU KAISEN 0, the prequel movie to the critically acclaimed anime series JUJUTSU KAISEN, as well as one new film each Thursday.

The film from Toho Animation, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0, is based on JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 (JUMP COMICS / Shueisha), the prequel manga to the popular series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The film was distributed by Crunchyroll in the US and select international markets, receiving over $34M at the North American box office, with a total of $166M worldwide.

Classic titles such as Mamoru Hosoda's critically acclaimed The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Fuminori Kizaki's Afro Samurai: Resurrection starring Samuel L. Jackson, Masahiro Andō's Sword of the Stranger, and Naoyoshi Shiotani's PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System film trilogy will also be launching on Crunchyroll this month. Additionally, ODDTAXI in the Woods, a retelling of the anime series ODDTAXI with extra scenes, along with compilation movies from the popular franchises Free!, Code Geass, and Black Butler, are making their way onto the service as well.

Since August 11, Crunchyroll has been adding new anime movies to its platform every week, including Katsuhiro Otomo's AKIRA, Makoto Shinkai's your name., Mamoru Hosoda's Wolf Children and The Boy and the Beast, as well as Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, The Stranger by the Shore, and Sing a Bit of Harmony. New movie drops will continue on through October.

See below for the full list of films coming to Crunchyroll this September:

CRUNCHYROLL – SEPTEMBER 1

Afro Samurai: Resurrection (Gonzo)

Afro Samurai (Samuel L. Jackson) avenged his father and found a life of peace. But the legendary master is forced back into the game by a beautiful and deadly woman from his past. Nowhere are the flames of hatred more intense than in the eyes of Sio (Lucy Liu: Kill Bill). She won't quit until Afro is schooled in the brutal lessons he dealt those who stood in his way.

Story and Directed by Fuminori Kizaki

BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! (SANZIGEN)

Directed by Masanori Uetaka

CRUNCHYROLL – SEPTEMBER 8

ODDTAXI in the Woods (OLM)

Walrus taxi driver Odokawa lives a lonely life without family, social activities, or stimulating conversation. His only friends? His doctor and a former high school classmate. But his mundane existence is thrown into chaos as interactions with seemingly unconnected fares – a college student, a nurse, a comedy duo, a hoodlum, and an idol group – converge with an endangered missing girl. (Official Trailer)

Directed by Baku Kinoshita

PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.1 Crime and Punishment (Production I.G)

Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani

PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.2 First Guardian (Production I.G)

Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani

PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.3 Beyond the Pale of Vengeance (Production I.G)

Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani

CRUNCHYROLL – SEPTEMBER 15

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Madhouse)

After waking up late, flunking her pop quiz, embarrassing herself on numerous occasions, and starting a fire in her home economics class, high school student Makoto Konno figures she's just having one of those days. And just when she thinks she's made it through, the brakes on her bike malfunction, putting her on a collision course with a speeding train. The life-ending accident would have been the perfect end to the worst day ever, but the strangest thing happens—she leaps backward in time.

Directed by Mamoru Hosoda

Sword of the Stranger (BONES)

This classic tale from studio BONES is a hidden gem of its time! Pursued by formidable Chinese assassins, young Kotaro and his dog run into No Name, a mysterious stranger who gets pulled into the chase. The unlikely companions form a bond over saving the dog from a poison attack, but chaos erupts when the assassins find Kotaro, and No Name must face his past before a horrible fate is met again.

Directed by Masahiro Andō

Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic (A-1 Pictures)

All aboard to the next great adventure for Ciel and his demonic butler, Sebastian! After hearing rumors of a peculiar society bringing people back from the dead, the two board the luxury liner Campania on her maiden voyage to investigate. Incognito amongst the mysterious Aurora Society, they find familiar faces and a sight they can't believe—a woman raised from the dead! But surprise quickly turns to dread when the shambling corpse attacks.

Directed by Noriyuki Abe

CRUNCHYROLL – SEPTEMBER 21

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 (MAPPA)

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend.

Directed by Sunghoo Park

CRUNCHYROLL – SEPTEMBER 22

High Speed! -Free! Starting Days- (Kyoto Animation)

Before they were making waves in high school, Haru and Makoto took their marks in junior high! Take a dive into the past with your favorite swimming boys and new faces as they learn what it means to work together and make new friends.

Directed by Yasuhiro Takemoto

Free! -Timeless Medley- The Bond (Kyoto Animation)

Haru and Rin are swimming towards bright futures. But can they face the challenges that await them? After everything they've been through, with their friends by their sides, they'll make a splash! (Official Trailer) –

Directed by Eisaku Kawanami

Free! -Timeless Medley- The Promise (Kyoto Animation)

Haru and Rin are swimming towards bright futures. But can they face the challenges that await them? After everything they've been through, with their friends by their sides, they'll make a splash! (Official Trailer) –

Directed by Eisaku Kawanami

Free! -Road to the World- the Dream (Kyoto Animation)

When Haru and Makoto start college, they run into the unexpected—their old teammates from middle school. Still hurt from their team suddenly dissolving, Ikuya is out to prove he's better than Haru. But more threats lie in the waters of competition!

Directed by Eisaku Kawanami

CRUNCHYROLL – SEPTEMBER 29

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation (Sunrise)

Directed by Gorō Taniguchi

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression (Sunrise)

Directed by Gorō Taniguchi

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification (Sunrise)

Directed by Gorō Taniguchi

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection (Sunrise)

He gave up his life to save the world and protect the ones he loved. The day Lelouch vi Brittannia fell was the day this war-torn world found peace. Now, as his friends work to keep the peace, a terrorist attack could risk everything. Can the brilliant tactician outwit death and save them all? Or will Lelouch's legacy fall here?

Directed by Gorō Taniguchi