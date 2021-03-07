Cody Rhodes Explains How AEW Will Avoid Pitfalls of Marathon Tapings

During a conference call Wednesday ahead of the AEW Revolution PPV, Cody Rhodes discussed how AEW will handle tapings now that they have so many shows. Rhodes recognized the fatigue that can set in with fans forced to sit through the tapings of multiple shows in one event, which isn't just rough on those fans, but reflects in the excitement captured on camera for the show.

"We want to make sure fans have the best experience and it's not a marathon-style taping, as I have been part of in the past," said Rhodes, trying not to name names, but, come on. You know where. "Not at AEW, but I know how they feel and I know where they can kind of, they can, I'm trying to use the right word, they can linger and fatigue, especially for families. So we'll do everything we can to make it logistically and functionally correct." Rhodes gave shoutouts to AEW's production team, including Tim Walbert and Keith Mitchell, as well as Tony Khan for being the people who deal with that sort of thing."

And with that, folks… we've reached the end of our own marathon, a marathon of clickbait articles mined from a single media call with Cody Rhodes about AEW Revolution. Yes, as of this article's publication, that marks sixteen articles from a single one-hour media call. It's not, like, ComicBook.com on the night Stan Lee died level impressive, but then again I'm just one man. And… and–

*balloons and confetti fall from the ceiling as Jude Terror is presented with clickbait article writer of the month award by Bleeding cool*

Oh my gosh. Wow. I didn't think I'd win! I want to thank my family for putting up with this so I can succeed in my chosen profession of meaningless clickbait wrestling journalism. I want to thank God for inventing clickbait. I want to thank AEW for providing me enough banked clickbait material I can take a day off this week. Thank you, everyone. I'll treasure this honor always. They like me! They really like me!