Cody Rhodes Says It's Pretty Likely We See Maki Itoh in AEW Again

During a conference call Wednesday ahead of the AEW Revolution PPV, Cody Rhodes discussed Maki Itoh, one of the breakout stars of the AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament's Japanese brackets. Itoh, a former teen idol in Japan, has a sizeable social media following for her… er… unique personality. But Maki Itoh had the misfortune of going up against Ryo Mizunami, the ultimate winner of the tournament, in her first match. However, Cody believes we haven't seen the last of Maki Itoh in AEW.

"Absolutely, Maki Itoh, the deity of well, I can't say it on this call, but Maki, she impressed, as did many of the women in the Eliminator tournament, and I thought that was really special," said Rhodes. "I'd like to give a little shout-out to [Hikaru] Shida and Emi [Sakura] and Kenny [Omega], of course, and [Michael] Nakazawa, because, like I said, Tony moved heaven and earth to make that happen. It's very difficult in a pandemic to get a show in another country and somehow weave it into the fabric of our own show, so they did a wonderful job with this tournament. And I think a discovery from this, and we were talking about how much tournaments can benefit and function your show, is someone like that who had a following, and we want people who have a following. The hardest thing to do, they sa,y in sports to hit a baseball. To me, the hardest thing in sports is to connect with the fans. And if you connect with the fans, that's why you will see somebody like a Maki Itoh. That's why you see somebody like a Ryan Nemeth. They have a connection with the fans. You don't want to be the best worker that no one's ever heard of or never connected with. So personally, there's been conversations on my end. I know a lot of the women in the locker room were a fan and would love to work with her. So let's let's take a look as things open up. I'd say it's pretty likely you see her again in an AEW ring."

