Colbert Fans, Supporters Speak Out on "The Late Show" Cancellation

As the entertainment industry is still reeling from the Paramount cancellation of CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with the final show set for May 2026, there has been plenty of reactions from the late night television scene from rivals Jimmy Kimmel of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Fallon of NBC's The Tonight Show, and Seth Meyers of NBC's Late Night chiming in ranging in from anger at President Donald Trump and Paramount to support for Colbert. The announcement came days after Colbert criticized Paramount for settling with Trump on his lawsuit surrounding CBS's 60 Minutes. Still, the network cites "financial reasons" to cancel the Late Show brand rather than Trump criticism, as others theorize. The actor and comedian succeeded David Letterman when he brought the brand back on CBS in 1993 following his departure from NBC, sparking the late-night wars opposite Jay Leno's Tonight Show. With Letterman's retirement in 2015, The Late Show became Colbert's. Additional support from a few of Colbert's guests and fans chimed in.

Adam Scott, Ben Stiller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Helen Hunt, and More Show Support for Late Show's Stephen Colbert

Among those showing support for Colbert are Severance star Adam Scott and director Ben Stiller. "I stand with fellow Lumon employee [Stephen Colbert] & the great people at [The Late Show] ✊✊✊," Scott wrote. "Sorry to hear [CBS] is canceling one of the best shows they have. Wishing all the people who work so hard on that show all the best. [The Late Show]," Stiller wrote. "I stand with my friend [Stephen Colbert] [The Late Show] And hey [CBS], [Paramount], [Paramount Plus], & #ShariRedstone: 'Institutions that are willing to sacrifice their values for the government's favor are likely to end up with neither.' -David A. Graham [The Atlantic]," Julia Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Instagram.

Writer Robert Smigel, who worked with Colbert on Saturday Night Live on his TV Funhouse series of shorts of The Ambiguously Gay Duo, wrote, "Wherever you stand politically, you have to admire [Stephen Colbert] for speaking his mind, regardless of who pays his salary. Here's his take on the Paramount/Trump settlement, just 3 days ago. He also went after Les Moonves even before non-CBS late night hosts did. Not to mention going down in flames mocking Bush to his face at the White House Correspondents Dinner. A great comic, a better human. Proud to know him, always. -RS."

In the original announcement video, there were several replies including TV host Katie Couric, who wrote, "I am so upset about this. I need more information. We love you [Stephen Colbert] ❤️." Radio and TV host Charlamagne wrote, "Boooooo. Paramount bending the knee to authoritarian strategy. I guess it's Make America North Korea now!!! Appreciate you Always SC!!!" SNL alum Cheri O'Teri wrote, "You are so Loved Stephen. You cracked us up while speaking truth to power. You came to late night and conquered now take a well deserved vacation and think of what you may want to do next because we'll all be watching❤️." Also from SNL,Rachel Dratch added, "So wrong on so many levels. Can't wait to see what you do next❤️." Actress Kathyrn Hahn wrote, "💔 I'm sick to my stomach. Thank you, Mr. Colbert, for your genius."

Prominent Democrats, who Colbert's had on The Late Show, like US Senator Chris Murphy (Conn), wrote, "If you refuse to see what is happening, the cancellation of the Colbert show should open your eyes. I want to explain to you what a censorship state looks like – where a corrupt government gives favors to media that suppresses criticism of the regime." Minnesota Governor and 2024 vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz wrote, "Stephen Colbert is the best in the business. He always told truth to power and pulled no punches. We need more of that, not less." House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), wrote, "Thank you Stephen Colbert for your willingness to speak truth to power. Staying far from timid. And never bending the knee to a wannabe king." You can check out additional reactions below.

Sorry to hear @CBS is canceling one of the best shows they have. Wishing all the people who work so hard on that show all the best.@colbertlateshow — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) July 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Late-night host @Andy Cohen On Late Show with Stephen Colbert ending: "I can't believe CBS is turning out the lights at 11:30p" pic.twitter.com/RGe1s0xGfa — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Megan Stalter jokingly reacts to 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' getting canceled after her appearance: "I can't talk about that until my lawyer is here" pic.twitter.com/yMbKtgpCdL — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

If you refuse to see what is happening, the cancellation of the Colbert show should open your eyes. I want to explain to you what a censorship state looks like – where a corrupt government gives favors to media that suppresses criticism of the regime. pic.twitter.com/qxWJ7hqBsE — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Stephen Colbert is the best in the business. He always told truth to power and pulled no punches. We need more of that, not less. pic.twitter.com/nFMnbwfhWR — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) July 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Thank you Stephen Colbert for your willingness to speak truth to power. Staying far from timid. And never bending the knee to a wannabe king. pic.twitter.com/L9EzYzU5IE — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

