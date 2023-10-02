Posted in: ABC, CBS, Comedy Central, NBC, TV | Tagged: ABC, cbs, jimmy fallon, jimmy kimmel, late night, nbc, Seth Meyers, stephen colbert, wga

Colbert, Kimmel, Meyers & Fallon Making Late-Night Returns Tonight

With their late-night shows returning tonight, here's what Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers & Jimmy Kimmel have planned this week.

Last week, we learned that beginning Monday, October 2nd, Jimmy Fallon & NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert & CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers & NBC' Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel & ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be bringing their shows back to our screens (following Bill Maher's return to Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday and John Oliver's return to Last Week Tonight on Sunday). Now, we have a look at the return promos and calendars for each of those four shows waiting for you below:

Along with Comedy Central's The Daily Show returning with guest hosts the week of October 16th (with a new permanent host set to take over in 2024), here's a rundown of what's on tap from the four late-night talk shows:

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Monday, Oct. 2: Arnold Schwarzenegger; musical guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Kathy Griffin; Luenell; musical guest Glen Hansard

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Wanda Sykes; Cassidy Hutchinson; musical guest LANY

Thursday, Oct. 5: Dax Shepard; Nicole Avant; musical guest BoyWithUke

Friday, Oct. 6: Still To Be Determined

NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers"

Monday, Oct. 2: Special hour-long edition of "A Closer Look" segment; Craig Reynolds sits in with the 8G Band

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Tracy Morgan (stand-up tour); Chris Hayes (MSNBC); Craig Reynolds sits in with the 8G Band

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Nick Offerman (Where the Deer and the Antelope Play); Siobhan Fallon Hogan (Shelter in Solitude); musical guest Jungle; Craig Reynolds sits-in with the 8G Band

Thursday, Oct. 5: David Byrne (Here Lies Love); Craig Reynolds sits-in with the 8G Band

Friday, Oct. 6: Matt Damon; Kristin Chenoweth (rerun from April 6, 2023)

CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Monday, Oct. 2: Neil deGrasse Tyson; musical guest Louis Cato

Tuesday, Oct. 3: John Oliver; musical guest boygenius

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Anderson Cooper; musical guest Japanese Breakfast

Thursday, Oct. 5: Bob Odenkirk

NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Monday, Oct. 2: Matthew McConaughey; musical guest/guest John Mayer

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Taraji P. Henson; Geri Halliwell-Horner; musical guest Jelly Roll

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Chelsea Handler; musical guest Carly Pearce

Thursday, Oct. 5: Musical guest/guest Maluma

Friday, Oct. 6: Musical gues/guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper & Eryn Allen Kane

