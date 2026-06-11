Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Cyrille Pomès, hellboy, mike mignola

Mike Mignola And Cyrille Pomès Do Hellboy In Hell: Nothing But Blood

Mike Mignola and Cyrille Pomès do Hellboy In Hell: Nothing But Blood from Dark Horse Comics in October 2026

Article Summary Mike Mignola returns to Hellboy with Hellboy in Hell: Nothing But Blood, a new two-issue Dark Horse series.

Cyrille Pomès joins the Hellboy Universe, drawing and lettering the story, with colors by longtime collaborator Dave Stewart.

Set after Satan’s death, Hellboy in Hell: Nothing But Blood follows Hellboy through a violent uprising in Pandemonium.

Hellboy in Hell: Nothing But Blood #1 arrives October 7, 2026, with variant covers by Mike Mignola and Marc Riou.

Mike Mignola is revisiting Hellboy in Hell for Dark Horse Comics with a brand new two-issue comic, Hellboy In Hell: Nothing But Blood, with Cyrille Pomès of Moon and 6,000 Miles to Freedom, making his Hellboy Universe debut to chronicle a demonic uprising in the underworld. Written by Mignola, drawn and lettered by Pomès, and colored by Dave Stewart, both issues will feature main covers by Pomès and variant covers drawn by Mike Mignola on issue one, and Marc Riou on issue two.

"Often celebrated as one of the most ambitious and important chapters in the Hellboy saga, Mike Mignola's Hellboy in Hell, which was originally published between 2012-2016 revealed the truth about Hellboy's origins, introduced readers to his extended family, and gave fans a breathtakingly imaginative tour of Hell. Now, Hellboy in Hell: Nothing but Blood will reexamine this pivotal time in the character's journey with an unforgettable new adventure. Hellboy in Hell: Nothing but Blood #1 takes place after the death of Satan and the fall of Pandemonium in Hellboy in Hell #8. When Hellboy sees a young woman being chased by winged beasts in the midst of an uprising against Hell's most powerful demons, he steps in to save her, but nothing – and no one – are what they seem to be."

"Yes, I too thought Hellboy in Hell was a closed book—But a while back I discovered the work of Cyrille Pomés and instantly fell in love with it," said Mike Mignola. "We actually met, and when he said he'd like to do a Hellboy story, well, how could I say no to that? I still had half an idea for a Hell story rattling around in my head and invited him to flesh that out, so now what you have is a true collaboration on the story and his absolutely wonderful art and storytelling. I'm so happy to introduce this guy to the American comic book audience."

"When I first saw compliments from a certain Mike Mignola appearing on some of my Facebook posts, I thought it was a joke—or a namesake. But it really was the artist whose early work had such a profound impact on me as a teenager, and whose evolution I've followed with awe ever since," added Cyrille Pomés. "During a trip to the States, I made a stop in Los Angeles, where Mike was living at the time and took a chance: would he like to write a script for me featuring his legendary Hellboy? His response still resonates with me today: 'It would be an honor.'" Hellboy in Hell: Nothing But Blood #1 is due out from Dark Horse Comics on the 7th of October, 2026.

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