Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creepshow, PHL Collective

Creepshow: New Anthology Horror Game Arrives August 2026

The new Creepshow video game based on the AMC series is coming out this August, but a solid date hasn't been confirmed yet

Article Summary Creepshow, the new anthology horror game from DreadXP and PHL Collective, is set to launch in August 2026.

A new Creepshow trailer confirms the August 2026 release window, though an exact launch date has not been announced.

Inspired by AMC’s Creepshow series, the game blends comic-book dread, twisted humor, and self-contained tales of terror.

Players follow Danny and his friends into a dark mall mystery, guided by The Reader through shocking horror stories.

DreadXP and PHL Collective, working with AMC Global Media, have confirmed the new Creepshow video game will arrive this August. The game has been teased for several months now, as this is a play off the television series, giving players new stories to explore as part of a new horror anthology. We don't know the exact date yet, but the team dropped a new trailer confirming its release will happen sometime in August 2026. Provided it's not pushed back. Enjoy the trailer above while we wait for more details!

The Creepshow Horror Game Will Be Released This August

Inspired by the hit television series executive-produced by horror legend Greg Nicotero, the game brings the franchise's signature blend of wicked scares, twisted humor, and comic-book style dread into a new medium. Developed by PHL with creative direction from Brian Clarke (The Mortuary Assistant), Creepshow embraces the spirit of the beloved anthology franchise through self-contained tales of terror, delivering dramatic gameplay and shocking surprises.

Follow Danny and his friends as a bad day at the mall turns into something much, much worse. Their search for the truth of what happened to Danny's father turns dark as they uncover sinister secrets. Fate brings Danny to The Reader, a mysterious fortune-teller, who has a taste for treacherous tales. Expect pulp-inspired visuals, a tone that plays up the camp without losing its wit, and endings that hit hard. The horror here isn't just trying to scare you… It's about enjoying the whole thing a little too much.

From psychological horror to the blackest of humor, players will step into stories where death is often the least of their worries. Follow Danny and his friends as they search for the truth of what happened to Danny's father, which quickly turns dark as they uncover sinister secrets. Fate brings Danny to The Reader, a mysterious fortune-teller, who has a taste for treacherous tales.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!