Community Movie Update; Alison Brie, Danny Pudi Do Right By Gotye Along with a Community movie update, we have Alison Brie & Danny Pudi doing right by Gotye with their cover of "Somebody I Used to Know."

Once the news settled in that Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton) would be returning (finally) for a Community movie co-written by series creator Dan Harmon, fan excitement shifted to the next stage. When would it start filming? We've gotten a number of updates from Harmon and McHale in the past, and Brie checked in last week for what was probably our most recent look at how things are coming along. But before we get to that, we have a look at Brie & Pudi performing Gotye's "Somebody I Used to Know" during an upcoming episode of Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke: The Series to promote their film of the same name.

"We are allegedly shooting it this summer, is the most that I know. I saw Joel [McHale] and Danny [Pudi] last week, and I was like, 'Joooooel, where's the script? What's the plan?' And he was kind of just bouncing around," Brie shared during a recent interview with The A.V. Club. " I think right now, it's just a matter of everybody's schedule. Most of us have all signed on to do it, everyone who's in is in, and now everyone is kind of assessing their schedules and hoping that we can make it work to shoot it this summer." So don't bother asking Brie for a filming timeline at this point. "I say this with a hint of [sighs]… I don't trust it! I'm not a skeptic; I do believe that the 'Community movie' will get made. It's been sold—to Peacock! But because of everything we went through on that show… I'll believe it when I see it. It's not until I'm on set that I'll be like, 'We're making it!'"

And here's a look back at the original video from Gotye (featuring Kimbra):

Dan Harmon on What Won't Work for Community Movie

Checking in last month with Six Seasons and a Podcast, Harmon had some intel to share on the script (written by Harmon and Andrew Guest) for the upcoming movie. In the following highlights (you can listen to the entire episode below), Harmon addresses some of the thematic concepts that worked during the show's run not making the cut for the film & why, and discusses why there needs to be a reason for the gang to reunite that doesn't go down cliched routes like "class reunion."

Community Fans Shouldn't Expect a "Greatest Hits" Tour: "It's a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we're pursuing. For instance, we go, 'Do we really think it'd be a good idea to be a paintball episode?' It's one of the first things to rule out because it's the first thing off the top of your head, and that's an issue with the 'Community' movie concept. We did a lot of episodes where you are joyfully locked into a construct that isn't a traditional sitcom narrative but is rather through the lens of David Fincher or Martin Scorsese. There were a lot of special episodes that were kind of like genre homages. The paintball thing was one of them. We tried to do a bunch more paintballs, and they were all perfectly wonderful things to do, but would anything ever capture the joy of the original paintball episode?"

Harmon On Why "Paintball" Wouldn't Play Today, Dungeons & Dragons Out: "You're running around with guns in a school, which was never a good idea on TV, even back then. How can we do that in a way that's acceptable? You sit down to write the movie, and you're like, 'So, we'd do that, right?' Because it's so emblematic of what made our show special and the triumphs we had, the things we contributed as a show. Or we'd play Dungeons & Dragons for 90 minutes. I kinda gotta rule that out — maybe a better writer wouldn't."

Community Movie Won't Go Reunion/Closing-the-School Route: "You're not gonna do anything terribly clever with using the school's demise or resurrection as a device because you don't want too much of your movie to be spent unrecognizable. It wouldn't be outlandish to suggest that enough time has gone by in 'Community' that the world, and not these characters, has changed so significantly that there's a lot to deal with. They haven't been together in a long time, but it's not because they swore each other off… there's a reason to get together, and there's a reason they have to stay together."

Now, here's a listen to the entire episode of Six Seasons & a Podcast, "Intro to Remedial Cinematic Pitches with Very Special Guest Dan Harmon":

