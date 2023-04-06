Community Star Donald Glover Sounds All-In on #SixSeasonsAndAMovie Based on what Donald Glover had to share during a GQ featurette, it sure sounds like he's returning for Peacock's Community: The Movie.

With two big updates in a row, it's turning into a pretty big week news-wise for Community Fans. Yesterday, we had some potentially good news regarding when Peacock's Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-written, Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton)-starring reunion movie would begin filming. Today, we have some more potentially good news regarding one of the two remaining names that we desperately need to return, Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown. As part of GQ Magazine's larger profile of him, Glover sat down for a featurette where he offers personal insight into some of his most iconic characters. Our biggest takeaway from what you're about to see is how much Glover is still surprised by the show's popularity, even after all of this time. Of course, that led to the upcoming streaming film – and based on what Glover had to say, it sure sounds like he's on board.

"The 'Community' movie, there's some progress on it. We're supposed to be shooting it soon. Haven't seen a script. In true Dan [Harmon] fashion, will probably get it on the first day. But yeah, it's supposed to be happening. I know just as much about it as you do.," Glover shared (at around the 3:40 mark) an update on the project at the time of the interview. While we understand that nothing is official until it's official, Glover's comments sure sound like we're one step closer to a proper reunion (YNB! YNB!). Here's a look at the full featurette, with Glover's discussion regarding his time on Community and playing Troy Barnes kicking off the video (followed by a look back at Harmon's previous thoughts regarding the upcoming movie):

Dan Harmon on What Won't Work for Community Movie

Checking in with Six Seasons and a Podcast, Harmon had some intel to share on the script (written by Harmon and Andrew Guest) for the upcoming movie. In the following highlights (you can listen to the entire episode below), Harmon addresses some of the thematic concepts that worked during the show's run not making the cut for the film & why, and discusses why there needs to be a reason for the gang to reunite that doesn't go down cliched routes like "class reunion."

Community Fans Shouldn't Expect a "Greatest Hits" Tour: "It's a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we're pursuing. For instance, we go, 'Do we really think it'd be a good idea to be a paintball episode?' It's one of the first things to rule out because it's the first thing off the top of your head, and that's an issue with the 'Community' movie concept. We did a lot of episodes where you are joyfully locked into a construct that isn't a traditional sitcom narrative but is rather through the lens of David Fincher or Martin Scorsese. There were a lot of special episodes that were kind of like genre homages. The paintball thing was one of them. We tried to do a bunch more paintballs, and they were all perfectly wonderful things to do, but would anything ever capture the joy of the original paintball episode?"

Harmon On Why "Paintball" Wouldn't Play Today, Dungeons & Dragons Out: "You're running around with guns in a school, which was never a good idea on TV, even back then. How can we do that in a way that's acceptable? You sit down to write the movie, and you're like, 'So, we'd do that, right?' Because it's so emblematic of what made our show special and the triumphs we had, the things we contributed as a show. Or we'd play Dungeons & Dragons for 90 minutes. I kinda gotta rule that out — maybe a better writer wouldn't."

Community Movie Won't Go Reunion/Closing-the-School Route: "You're not gonna do anything terribly clever with using the school's demise or resurrection as a device because you don't want too much of your movie to be spent unrecognizable. It wouldn't be outlandish to suggest that enough time has gone by in 'Community' that the world, and not these characters, has changed so significantly that there's a lot to deal with. They haven't been together in a long time, but it's not because they swore each other off… there's a reason to get together, and there's a reason they have to stay together."

Now, here's a listen to the entire episode of Six Seasons & a Podcast, "Intro to Remedial Cinematic Pitches with Very Special Guest Dan Harmon":

