Community Star Jim Rash Updates Peacock Movie: Filming In 2025?

Community star Jim Rash (Dean Pelton) offered an update on the upcoming Peacock movie, noting that it looks like filming will happen in 2025.

Just so we're clear? There is a script for Peacock's upcoming Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned Community: The Movie. Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton) will be reuniting for it, fulfilling the promise of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie. As for when that's actually going to happen… well, that's when things get iffy. Up until now, it was feeling like filming could be happening at some point later this year. Unfortunately, it would appear that's not the case, with Rash offering an update during a recent interview to promote his upcoming film Fly Me To The Moon.

"Look, I wish I had the best news, the thing to run with, other than the fact that I feel pretty cautiously optimistic that next year is our time. It's just a matter of [timing], with Donald and touring, and 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith,' I think, has got a second season, and Joel's on 'Animal Control,'" Rash shared with ScreenRant, driving home the point of the difficulties that come with coordinating the schedules of a large group of very talented people who have very busy professional lives – something Rash appreciates. "Thankfully, all of them are so very busy. We're looking for that, but I have faith it'll come together," he added.

Community Movie Script, Donald Glover Not Delaying Start: Harmon

Speaking with Variety near the end of June, Harmon shared that he's been using the current downtime for a "final pass" on the script – and not to post videos on social media instead, as some have hit him up with online. "When you see me making fart videos on the Internet, don't worry that it means I've given up making the movie," Harmon shared. "It's not how time or the industry work. If you see me doing it – something other than typing – it's not because I have stopped typing. It's because when I get on Instagram, I don't want to make videos about typing."

Someone else who's been getting unwarranted grief as being the reason for the delay is Glover, with Harmon defending the star by making it clear that there isn't any one main reason why production hasn't gotten underway yet. "I saw where Donald Glover said he's hearing from fans that they think he's the reason the movie's not happening sooner. I immediately wanted to get on my Instagram and say, 'Stop yelling at Donald! Do you want to scare this guy off?' He wants to do the movie; stop haranguing him! He's not the reason; no single human being could be the reason for delays," Harmon noted. "The frustrating thing is that our engine moves so slowly and so easily gets derailed and stuck. The timescale is so different for us than for the fans. The fans have 900 times more anxiety per minute to feel than than this machine that ultimately gives them their movie."

