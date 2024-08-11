Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: constantine, Duchess, exclusive, game of thrones, house of the dragon, interview, nbc, neil marshall

Constantine: Director Neil Marshall Wants Matt Ryan R-Rated Revisit

Director Neil Marshall (Duchess) spoke with us about wanting to revisit Constantine again with Matt Ryan - but without network constraints.

Neil Marshall has carved an impressive portfolio of pop culture across film and television. After gaining notoriety with the cult classic action horror Dog Soldiers (2002) and Lionsgate's survival horror film The Descent (2005), the director landed major opportunities on television, including Starz's Black Sails, HBO's Game of Thrones and Westworld, NBC's Constantine, Hannibal, and Timeless, and Netflix's Lost in Space. While promoting his latest crime action thriller in Vertigo Releasing's Duchess, Marshall spoke to Bleeding Cool about which franchise he would like to revisit and why.

Director Neil Marshall on Taking Another Crack at 'Constantine' and 'Game of Thrones'

Bleeding Cool: If you had to pick a TV franchise to revisit and direct again, which would you pick between 'Lost in Space,' 'Timeless,' 'Westworld,' 'Hannibal,' 'Black Sails,' 'Game of Thrones,' or 'Constantine' and why?

Of those series, I'd love to revisit the world of 'Game of Thrones' again because it was such a wonderful experience the first time. I'd like to do that, but I'd love to have a chance to go back and do 'Constantine' properly. In the sense what you have, there is a character that does not belong on network TV. When you take this character who curses, drinks, smokes, does drugs, and all these things, and you basically got to get rid of all that to make it possible for network TV, you're stripping away all the character. I'd rather go back, and I would have the same casting. I'd love to work with Matt Ryan as that character, but I would do it in an R-rated version.

Were you approached about directing 'House of the Dragon' or any other 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs?

I've not been invited back yet, but I remain hopeful.

Duchess, which stars Charlotte Kirk, Philip Winchester, Colm Meaney, Hoji Fortuna, Colin Egglesfield, Stephanie Beacham, and Sean Pertwee, is available on digital on August 12th.

