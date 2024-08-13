Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, countdown, Jensen Ackles, prime video

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Eyeing LA Filming in Late September

It looks like Derek Haas and Amazon MGM Studios' Jensen Ackles-starring Countdown has a shoot date in late September in Los Angeles.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Derek Haas' (NBC's "Chicago" franchise) and Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys)-starring Countdown, Eric Dane had some pretty positive words to pass along about the vibe that he's getting from the cast so far – and that he was starting work on the series in September (more on that below). Well, it looks like the FTIA Production List is backing up that claim – with the week's edition noting that the streaming series has a shoot date on September 30th in Los Angeles, California.

Here's a look at a screencap of the listing that went live this week, followed by a look back at what else Dane had to share last week about how things are going so far:

Thanks to an interview with his Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi for Interview that went live last week, Dane offered an update on when Countdown would start filming and sharing the good vibes that he has about the cast so far. "Yeah, I'm starting a show in September called 'Countdown' for Amazon. It's a very cool concept," Dane shared, giving us a starting point for filming. "The cast that's been established so far has been like, 'I get where their heads are at.' They're getting really good actors. And from what I understand, good people. You spend 15 hours on a set with somebody; let's make sure they're up to snuff. Because I've worked with some scoundrels, and it's not fun, dude," Dane added. In the Prime Video series, the actor plays Nathan Blythe, a Special Agent in Charge and a veteran with the Bureau for 22 years.

Prime Video's Countdown kicks off following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions. The cast includes Ackles, Eric Dane (Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (S.W.A.T.), Violett Bean (Death and Other Details, God Friended Me), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, MaXXXine), and Elliot Knight (The Boys, Life Sentence).

For Haas, Countdown is the first project stemming from his overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios following his departure from Wolf Entertainment. After joining The Boys during its third season, Ackles signed a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for Chaos Machine Prods. – his company with his wife, Danneel Ackles. Along with having created the series, Haas will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

