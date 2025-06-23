Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles

Countdown Preview Clip Introduces Us to the Task Force Members

A preview for Prime Video's Jensen Ackles-starring Countdown introduces the members of the task force and explains why they were chosen.

That sound you hear is a whole lot of folks getting very excited that this week brings the premiere of Prime Video and Showrunner Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural)-starring Countdown. But just to be on the safe side, the streaming service is dropping a sneak peek at what's to come via an IGN-exclusive clip that was released earlier today. In the clip below, Eric Dane's Nathan Blythe introduces each member of the task force and explains why they excel in each of their respective areas. Of course, it doesn't take long for Meachum (Ackles) to make an impression…

Here's a look at the newest preview for Prime Video's Countdown, followed by some additional intel on the series:

Countdown: A Look at Prime Video's Jensen Ackles-Starring Series

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

Speaking exclusively this week with EW, Haas noted that the show's drama won't just be about big action scenes, with Meachum involved in some romantic entanglements. "It's not going to be just one," Haas added about the potential romantic dynamics at play. "I love the triangle. It's my favorite shape. And we're going to have a few of those." In addition, Ackles discussed what it was like working with the ensemble cast, how Supernatural fans might find similarities between Meachum and Dean Winchester, and how the series made him feel a bit like Tom Cruise:

Ackles on Working with the "Countdown" Cast: "It's like every ingredient for a perfect dish. Everybody blends well together. Everybody's so giving and happy to do whatever it takes for the team."

Ackles on Fans Finding Similarities Between Mark Meachum & Dean Winchester: "There's probably going to be some familiarity from that fandom with this guy. It's not like I'm going so opposite spectrum with this character. He's going to be a familiar taste, which is good. I like doing that. I mean, I played Dean for 15 years. I loved playing that kind of a character. And I think this guy is in the vein of that, just with a completely different set of circumstances."

Ackles on Getting "Getting My Tom Cruise On" with "Countdown": "I actually just did some ADR the other day for an action sequence. I was watching it and I was like, 'Oh, I'm getting my Tom Cruise on here. This is some full-on action stuff.'"

