Countdown Star Jessica Camacho on Jensen Ackles & THAT Porch Scene

SPOILERS: Countdown star Jessica Camacho discusses THAT porch scene in this week's episode and how THAT big moment was Jensen Ackles's idea.

For those of you who haven't checked out this week's episode of Prime Video and Showrunner Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural)—starring Countdown, we're going to avoid doing deep dives into spoilers from S01E10: "The Muzzle Pile." That said, we still need to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and drop an image spoiler buffer because Jessica Camacho (Oliveras) was kind enough to share some personal insights into filming that porch scene with Ackles's Meachum.

Once again, the show continues to throw some big surprises at us – including Meachum's health situation being revealed to the team and the team offering him their support before he heads off for treatment. One scene that stands out for a lot of viewers in terms of its quiet, raw emotion is a moment when Meachum and Oliveras are together on the porch, with Meachum quietly reaching out his hand for her to take. Speaking with Collider, Camacho revealed that Meachum reaching out and Oliveras taking his hand was an idea that originated with Ackles. "That was all Jensen Ackles. I hate to admit it. I wish it was my idea. It was all Jensen Ackles. He strikes again. He has so many good ideas. This man comes in, as we all do, ready to play, in service of the story," Camacho shared.

"When we have scenes like that, that are a little quieter and a little more intimate, that carry emotional weight and have real emotional risk, with two characters learning how to get vulnerable, which is not their strong suit, it's very new and uncomfortable. We would always talk about it and be like, 'How are you feeling? What do you feel this needs? Is it more of this and less of that?' It was in service of whatever would tell the truth. That man does not play. I can't remember if he told me he was going to do it or if he just did it, but he did it, and I was like, 'This is right.' It was so beautiful. I think I cried." Camacho added, "Afterwards, I was like, 'This is so beautiful.' It really is this beautiful moment between these characters that have this very complicated dynamic. It said a lot without saying a lot."

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

