Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios

Creature Commandos Ep. 4 Images, Promo: Weasel's Belle Reve Story

Check out a promo & images for Creature Commandos S01E04: "Chasing Squirrels," as the spotlight shifts to Weasel's Belle Reve story and more.

We're three episodes into DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos, and our brains continue to be torn apart by the emotional highs and lows we're experiencing in between all of the action and intrigue. That's just a fancy way for us to ask, "How f***ing heartbreaking was G.I. Robot's origin story?!?" That brings us to our preview for S01E04: "Chasing Squirrels" (directed by Sam Liu and written by Gunn), as the spotlight shifts to what it was that brought Weasel (Sean Gunn) to Belle Reve. Meanwhile, we learn more about what Circe's (Anya Chalotra) deal – while Circe has some more not-so-nice images of a possible future to share (with some very interesting characters being teased – though not exactly being shown at their best).

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series. Now, here's a look back at the season preview that Gunn shared earlier this month – followed by the official promo for next week's episode:

What can you expect from this season of #CreatureCommandos? So much more than you could ever expect! The first two episodes are available now on @streamonmax. pic.twitter.com/JgieXJZc9n — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!