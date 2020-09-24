Creepshow Gets Halloween Special with Stephen King, Joe Hill Adapts

Just because production on the second season of Shudder's Creepshow is just getting back underway doesn't mean you'll have to do without an unhealthy dose of the horror anthology. On Thursday, the streaming service announced that Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) and Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) will lead the voice cast for The Creepshow Halloween Special, set to haunt our screens starting October 26. Directed by Greg Nicotero with animation from Octopie animation studio, the special is set to adapt short stories from authors (and family members) Stephen King and Joe Hill.

In King's "Survivor Type" (adapted by Nicotero), Sutherland stars as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost. In Hill's "Twittering from the Circus of the Dead" (adapted by Melanie Dale), King stars as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth. "Halloween wouldn't be complete without Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween," said Nicotero. "Although season 2, now in production, has been delayed due to Covid, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of Creepshow during Halloween season," said Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager.

Shudder's The Creepshow Halloween Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Octopie, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers, and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Dave Newberg and Isaac Krauss are Executive Producers for Octopie; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.