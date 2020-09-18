Earlier this month, we learned that showrunner and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and the team had started up production again on the second season of Shudder's Creepshow. Along with the news came casting updates as well more details on the segments, but on Friday we learned about one "guest star" that could've been that will have The Walking Dead fans slamming foreheads-to-keyboards. Turns out Nicotero was this close to having Andrew Lincoln appear in one of the segments- a "great" part, as Lincoln describes it. Small problem? The world is in the middle of the COVID pandemic, so getting on a plane to travel to Atlanta (while tempting) didn't seem like the smart or safe move.

Check out the video from Collider's Steve Weintraub below, where Lincoln admitted that Nicotero's text reveal to Weintraub was true: "That's true. It's really, really true. He did have a great one. And I was thinking about getting on the plane as well, 'cause he's shooting in Atlanta."

Last month, we learned that the six-episode season has tapped Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Keith David (The Thing), and Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser) to join the cast- with the season premiering exclusively on Shudder sometime in 2021. Nicotero is set to direct four of the season's segments. Camp and Pally will appear in "Shapeshifters Anonymous Parts 1 and 2," written by Nicotero and based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group; McDermitt, Laurence, and David will star in "Pesticide," written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), where an exterminator makes an infernal bargain; and "Model Kid," written by John Esposito (Creepshow season one's "Night of the Paw"), in which a 12-year-old monster fan turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality.

"I've never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today," revealed Nicotero. "After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, season two of Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll. The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I've never seen before and it's inspiring. So many of us in the entertainment industry have been waiting for the day we can begin to do what we do best—to have some fun together creating new worlds, new adventures, and new thrills."