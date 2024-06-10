Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, criminal, ed brubaker, preview, prime video, sean phillips

Criminal: Mando, Camacho, Halper Join Brubaker/Phillips Series Adapt

Prime Video's adaptation of Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips's Criminal has cast Gus Halper, Aliyah Camacho & Michael Mando in recurring roles.

At this point, if the cast for Prime Video's live-action series adaptation of Ed Brubaker (Westworld, Batman: Caped Crusader) and Sean Phillips's multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series Criminal isn't getting you excited, you might seriously want to check your pulse. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Gus Halper (Rustin), Aliyah Camacho (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and Michael Mando (Better Call Saul) had joined the cast in recurring roles. Here's a look at the official overviews for their three characters:

Halper's Ricky Lawless is an unstable guy who likes booze, coke, and speed (and not within moderation) and who has known Leo (Charlie Hunnam) since they were teenagers. Like Leo, he's the son of a criminal — only his dad was the most-feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless. Camacho's Angie is Greta's (Adria Arjona) daughter. Angie is sharp, alert and maybe a little too adult for her age. Having lost her father at a young age, it is only she and her mom making their way through life. She has an idea of the kind of business her mom is in, no matter how much Greta tries to shield her. Mando's Jeff is a plainclothes Vice detective who pretty much hates all of humanity, and he's looking to make a score screwing over anyone and everyone that is in his way. He's the kind of bad cop who uses his badge to shove others around and get them to do his bidding.

Halper, Camacho, and Mando join a cast that includes Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under), Adria Arjona (Hit Man, Andor), Pat Healy (Better Call Saul), Taylor Selé (BMF), and John Hawkes (HBO's True Detective: Night Country). Both Brubaker & Phillips are set to executive produce, with Brubaker penning the pilot script and serving as co-showrunner – alongside acclaimed crime fiction author Jordan Harper (Hightown, Gotham, The Mentalist). In addition, writer-directors Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel, Masters of the Air) have been tapped to direct the first four episodes and executive-produce.

Brubaker and Phillips are considered by many to be one of the most acclaimed teams in the history of comics, having spent over two decades creating such hits as Criminal, The Fade Out, Kill or Be Killed, Reckless, Pulp, and many others. In fact, the "grand masters of crime comics" have seen their best-selling library of graphic novels translated around the world in over a dozen languages – with Criminal as the best-selling, internationally-published graphic novel series.

Brubaker has left an impressive imprint during his time with the comics industry, penning key arcs for Marvel & DC Comics – including Batman, Catwoman, The Immortal Iron Fist, and Captain America, including creating the character of the Winter Soldier. Along with already impressive television work, Harper is the award-winning author of She Rides Shotgun (currently being adapted as a feature film with Taron Egerton attached) and Everybody Knows (named as a "Best Crime Novel of the Year" by The New York Times for 2023).

"'Criminal" is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics," shared Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly-owned development, Amazon MGM Studios. "I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan, and the team to bring it to the screen." Prime Video's Criminal is executive produced by Brubaker and Harper, alongside Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett. Legendary Television will also serve as an executive producer, with Amazon MGM Studios producing the series.

