Criminal Minds: Evolution Episode 5 "Oedipus Wrecks" Images Released

Between a pair of attention-starved, blood-thirsty home invaders and a possible new approach to tracking "Sicarius," Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution isn't giving the team a second to rest as they look to stop a serial killer network before it "franchises" further. That brings us to the following preview images for S15E05 "Oedipus Wrecks," where an UnSub forces an unlikely alliance, the team confronts the horrors of politics, and the situation with the shipping containers gets a lot deadlier.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Episode 5 "Oedipus Wrecks":

In the fifth chapter, a surprising connection forces Deputy Director Bailey (Nicholas D'Agosto) to call on the BAU to take a case involving young D.C. socialites who are bitten by a sadistic UnSub. But when the case takes a political turn, the BAU finds themselves in the crosshairs of a high-powered senator. Meanwhile, the team is led to a second shipping container that's rigged to explode. With this week's episode written by Jayne Archer and directed by Sharat Raju, here's a look at the preview images released earlier today:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are returning, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon also serving as an executive producer.