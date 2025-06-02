Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E05: "The Brutal Man" Images Released

Check out the official image gallery for this week's chapter of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18, S18E05: "The Brutal Man."

While it might seem like he could be on some kind of twisted redemption arc, we can't help but feel like those question marks surrounding last week's video are just foreshadowing something much darker and bloodier that Voit (Zach Gilford) has in mind (we still believe he was gambling on being saved from his attempted overdose, and that he's got something extra planned if he was to die). That brings us to a look at the official overview and image gallery for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E05: "The Brutal Man," with Voit getting some extra help reconciling his past.

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E05: "The Brutal Man" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 5: "The Brutal Man" – JJ (A. J. Cook) works with Dr. Ochoa (A. J. Cook) to help Voit (Zach Gilford) "process" the truth about his past. Written by Sullivan Fitzgerald, here's a look at the official image gallery for this week's chapter:

Heading into Season 18, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) – leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid will return for an episode. Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

