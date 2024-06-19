Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution, Episode 4, paramount, preview, season 17

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 17 E04 Images: Voit's Family Reunion

Voit gets a visitor as the "Gold Star" killings continue. Check out images for Criminal Minds: Evolution S17E04: "Kingdom of the Blind."

Three episodes into the new season of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, it's pretty clear that "Gold Star" is bigger than anyone first thought – the streaming service announced that they wanted more. In this case, that means a third season of the hit procedural series – with Voit (Zach Gilford) doing his part to divide the BAU team. But in the preview images that you're about to see for S17E04: "Kingdom of the Blind" (directed by Joe Mantegna and written by Chikodili Agwuna & Jayne A. Archer), Voit's about to come face-to-face with his own ghosts. As the killings continue, Prentiss (Paget Brewster) considers what to do next after a particularly tense exchange, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) puts her hacking skills to the test, and more.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 17 Episode 4: "Kingdom of the Blind": The BAU is faced with more Gold Star killings with the same gruesome M.O. Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) says goodbye to his family. Prentiss (Paget Brewster) wrestles with the fallout of her run-in with Brian Garrity (Paul F. Tompkins). Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) hacks the cloned phone brought in by Tyler Green (Ryan-James Hatanaka). Directed by Joe Mantegna and written by Chikodili Agwuna & Jayne A. Archer, here's a look at the preview images for this week's chapter:

In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the upcoming season picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of "Gold Star." As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. With the streaming series returning this Thursday with S17E04: "Kingdom of the Blind," here's a look back at the team behind Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution offering viewers some clues to what's to come:

The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and Ryan-James Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. For the second season, Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives, Get Shorty), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Snowpiercer), Brian White (Ray Donovan, Chicago Fire), Tuc Watkins (Uncoupled, Black Monday), and the returning Paul F. Tompkins. Now, here's a look back at the original teaser – followed by what we know (so far) about some of the season's new faces:

Huffman has been tapped to portray Dr. Jill Gideon, the ex-wife of Jason Gideon (played initially by Mandy Patinkin). Based on the character description that was released, Dr. Gideon is a brilliant biological psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory. Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau's elite team given her complicated history with David Rossi (Mantegna) and her dead ex-husband, Jason Gideon (Patinkin), but soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery.

Gregg is set as FBI Director Ray Madison, who set up the deal to have Voit assist the BAU team. White's Vincent Orlov is Voit's attorney – a shady dealer whom Voit uses to keep the pressure on the BAU team – from a distance. Watkins's Frank Church appears to be an advocate for children – but the BAU is sensing something very wrong with Church's motives. Tompkins returns as Brian Garrity, Emily Prentiss's (Brewster) former neighbor and conspiracy theorist who finds himself being used as a pawn in a much bigger game – one meant to end the BAU's investigation before it's barely begun.

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios – with Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serving as showrunner. In addition, Messer, Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon serve as executive producers.

