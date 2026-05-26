Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: g.i. joe, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Slash Becomes Storm Shadow with New TMNT x G.I. Joe Figure

Two iconic worlds collide as Playmates finally debuts their previously teased Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe collaboration

Article Summary Playmates unveils TMNT x G.I. Joe Slash as Storm Shadow, the final figure in the Real Reptilian Heroes line.

The 4.4-inch TMNT mash-up gives Slash Storm Shadow’s white ninja look with 21 points of articulation.

Accessories include a mutant mace, gnarly knife, bare knuckle blades, twisted turtle belt, and bow with arrows.

TMNT fans can pre-order Slash as Storm Shadow now for $17.99 ahead of the figure’s Q3 2026 release.

The TMNT and G.I. Joe crossover continues as Playmates unveils another mash-up figure inspired by two classic '80s powerhouses. Bringing together mutant chaos and ninja stealth, Slash has officially been reimagined as Cobra's legendary assassin, Storm Shadow. Releasing as part of the ongoing Real Reptilian Heroes line, this new and final TMNT crossover figure from Playmates combines the aggressive look of Slash with the sleek white outfit of Storm Shadow.

Standing 4.4" tall, Slash Shadow will have 21 points of articulation and will come with a nice selection of weapons. Slash has only added more chaos to his arsenal with a razor-spiked gnarly knife, bare knuckle blades, a twisted turtle belt, a mutant mace, and a bow & arrow themed blaster. Cobra is about to have their hands full with this fun TMNT x G.I. Joe figure, who is already up for pre-order for $17.99, with a Q3 2026 release. Pair Slash Shadow with Leonardo as Snake Eyes for the ultimate clash for this 80s crossover event.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe Slash as Storm Shadow

"Two of the most iconic properties in action figure history join forces for the first time! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Hasbro's G.I. JOE collide in this all-new collectible figure mashup that celebrates a shared legacy of heroism, attitude, and larger-than-life adventures! The Storm Shadow x Slash figure is designed to include both G.I. JOE and TMNT characteristics, with highly detailed sculpting and decoration. With 21 points of articulation, this figure is highly articulated and comes equipped with a mutant mace, psycho sai, crazy katana, razor-spiked gnarly knife, bow & arrows, bare knuckle blades, and a twisted turtle belt, making him ready for action-packed poses."

Box Contents

Slash as Storm Shadow figure

Mutant mace

Razor-spiked gnarly knife

Bow & arrows

Bare knuckle blades

Twisted turtle belt

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