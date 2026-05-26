Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: assassin's creed, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Reveals Naval Gameplay Details

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has a new blog out with details about how naval gameplay and its mechanics will work this time around

Article Summary Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced details upgraded naval gameplay, with seamless sailing and no loading screens.

New Pathfinder and Follow Sea tools make Caribbean navigation easier, adding route guidance and autopilot control.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced brings back 35 sea shanties, adds 10 new songs, and a selectable shanty wheel.

Forts return across every region, blending naval battles, land assaults, and new missions unlocked through conquest.

Ubisoft released more info about Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, as this time they explore naval gameplay and how things will work this time around. The developers got together and released a massive blog, which details many of the changes that have been made to the title when it comes to running your ship, navigating the seas, working with your crew, and even small things such as the design of your ship and having pets on board, like a cat. We have a few snippets of the blog for you here, as we recommend you take all of it in before the game arrives on July 9, 2026.

Navigating The Dark Waters of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

The Jackdaw is a character in its own right and will accompany Edward and his crew on their journey throughout the Caribbean. It's still the ship you know and love, but with some upgrades to improve your experience and create a more seamless, immersive sailing experience.

Autopilot and Getting Around the Map

A benefit of the latest generation of hardware has been the ability to create seamless open worlds with no loading screens. As such, Resynced has upgraded to modern hardware, allowing us to remove loading screens between naval gameplay and the major cities of the game.

You'll also be able to take advantage of two new navigation tools to help you get around the Caribbean. First is the Pathfinder; pin a destination on your map and activate it, which highlights your route across the water; handy if you want to stay in control of the Jackdaw while keeping your heading in view. Second is Follow Sea. This is a fancy term for autopilot; once your path is set, switch it on to hand navigation over entirely, letting the ship steer herself until you reach your destination.

Sea Shanties

Whether you use the new navigation tools, or simply decide to set sail with no destination, the iconic shanties from the original are back to accompany Edward's journey. All 35 original shanties are here to find through exploration, plus 10 newly produced ones just for Resynced that are now tied to specific quests and activities. In Resynced, you can now choose a specific shanty you want to hear with a brand-new shanty wheel, accessible by pressing D pad down (if you'd prefer to cycle through randomly, you can still choose a random shanty by pressing D pad right). Of course, if you want a quiet moment to simply enjoy the sound of the waves, you'll also be able to turn off spontaneous singing by holding down D pad right.

Forts and New Regions in Assassin's Creed Resynced

Each region of the map houses one Fort, with difficulty varying by region. You'll be able to initiate combat with Forts, usually tough battles which also alert nearby enemy ships. After naval combat, you'll have to deboard your ship with your crew and face the hordes of enemy soldiers on land, lowering morale enough to face off against the fort's commander and kill him to claim it as your own. Destroying a Fort highlights new points of interest in its region and opens additional missions for Kenway's Fleet (more on that later).

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