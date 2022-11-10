Criminal Minds: Evolution Season Key Art Finds Our Team on Red Alert

On Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 24), fans of the beloved CBS series will be giving thanks for having their show back. That's right, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is set to show viewers how the threats have "evolved" from past UnSub threats. In this case, taking on a threat that's had an entire pandemic to plan… and recruit. With two weeks to go until the 10-episode season premieres, we have a look at some new key art highlighting some very familiar faces… with a dark figure casting a shadow over them all.

Also, on Thanksgiving night, CBS will host a special broadcast of the opening episode at 10 pm ET/PT. And don't forget that after the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays (exclusively on the streamer), with a midseason finale on Thursday, December 15. The season will then return on Thursday, January 12, 2023, with all-new episodes dropping weekly (with the season finale set for Thursday, February 9). Now here's a look at the official trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution which was released last week:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are returning, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon also serving as an executive producer.