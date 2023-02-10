Criminal Minds Star Paget Brewster Shares Excellent Season 17 News Criminal Minds: Evolution star Paget Brewster had some great news to share with fans via Twitter regarding filming on the 17th season.

See? Now that's how you find a way to both wrap up a season-long storyline and drop a major overarching conspiracy theory at the same time. And that's exactly what Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution was able to pull off with its season finale, "Dead End." The only problem? When you're left realizing that Zach Gilford's Voit is just the tip of a very evil iceberg that our team is heading towards and that there won't be an 11th episode? Ouch, that does make the wait more painful. Thankfully, Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) had some excellent news to share about the next season via Twitter that might make the wait a bit more bearable. "Guys, we are coming back so fast it'll make your head spin. Because of you! We start shooting in 2 months, thank you, thank you, thank you!!" Brewster tweeted to the fans, catching a lot of us by surprise in a very good way. So that would mark the start of filming at around the beginning of April, so start amping up the speculation now.

Here's a look at Brewster's tweet offering a quick bit of good news regarding filming on the second season:

Guys, we are coming back so fast it'll make your head spin. Because of you! We start shooting in 2 months, thank you, thank you, thank you!! — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) February 10, 2023

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster starred, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon serving as an executive producer.