Cruel Intentions Series Confirmed for Amazon's Prime Video: Details

Amazon confirmed that Phoebe Fisher & Sara Goodman's Cruel Intentions series will be streaming on Prime Video - here's what you need to know!

First announced back in October 2021 and then given a series green light in April 2023 (though its journey to the small screen was a bit bumpy before that), Amazon has confirmed that its eight-episode series update of 1999's Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon & Selma Blair-starring film Cruel Intentions will be streaming on Amazon's Prime Video and not Freevee. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the series stars Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill, Impeachment: American Crime Story) as Caroline, Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine) as Lucien, Khobe Clarke (Yellowjackets, Firefly Lane) as Scott, Brooke Lena Johnson (You, South of Hell) as Beatrice, Savannah Lee Smith (Gossip Girl) Sara Silva (The Boys, American Horror Stories) as CeCe, Sean Patrick Thomas (original Cruel Intentions film, Till) as Professor Chadwick, and John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me, 9-1-1) as Blaise. In addition, Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman, and Jon Tenney will appear in recurring roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios & Original Film, the newest iteration of Cruel Intentions sees the action set in Washington, D.C., focusing on two ruthless step-siblings who will do anything to stay at the top of the Greek Life hierarchy at their elite college, their world changes when a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system. To preserve their power and reputations, they'll do whatever it takes… including seducing the daughter of the U.S. vice president. Phoebe Fisher (Euphoria) and Sara Goodman (original Gossip Girl) serve as writers, with Fisher, Goodman, Neal H. Moritz (the original film's producer) & Pavun Shetty of Original Film also executive producing – alongside Roger Kumble (the original film's writer & director). Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment will also serve as executive producers, along with Bruce Mellon. Sony Pictures Television is producing the series with Amazon MGM Studios.

