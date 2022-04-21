Cruel Summer Season 2 Shocker: New Storyline, Cast & Showrunner

Known for offering viewers some major twists and turns during its first season, Freeform's hit series Cruel Summer is hitting fans with the biggest twist yet. The Hollywood Reporter reported exclusively this afternoon that the second season will see a completely different storyline with a new cast and showrunner. With production officially underway on the second season, Sadie Stanley (The Goldbergs), newcomer Eloise Payet, Griffin Gluck (Locke & Key), KaDee Strickland (Private Practice), Lisa Yamada (All American), Sean Blakemore (Greenleaf), and Paul Adelstein (True Story) have been tapped to star. Elle Triedman (Siren, Guilt) has been tapped to replace Tia Napolitano as showrunner, with Napolitano remaining as an executive producer. "After getting season two of 'Cruel Summer' up and running, Tia Napolitano has stepped back from the show, and as such, will no longer be serving as showrunner. Tia has been instrumental in the success of the show and will remain an executive producer," a series rep stated to THR. Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee & Brooklyn Sudano were reportedly aware when they signed to the series that the was the possibility of the second season going in a new direction, and were reportedly informed of the decision "some time after the season one finale." Now here's a look at the logline for the second season as well as an overview of the new cast of characters.

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, season two of the anthology follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward. Season two returns at a date to be determined this year.

Sadie Stanley's Megan Landry is a computer coder and honor student from a blue-collar family. Once Megan meets Isabella, she begins to live in the moment and embrace her true self. When events take a tragic turn, her long-held dreams are dashed and she is left wondering who she can trust. Payet's alluring & enigmatic Isabella is the daughter of foreign diplomats spending a year as an exchange student with the Landry family. She quickly shakes up life in this small town, but her charm can't hide the truth about her past, or the real reason she came to live with the Landrys, forever. Gluck's Luke Chambers is Megan's lifelong best friend from a prominent family. Over time Luke finds himself at a crossroads as he tries to establish his own place in the world separate from the expectations of his powerful father, Steve. Strickland's Debbie is Megan's hardworking single mom who thinks hosting Isabella will open Megan's eyes to a bigger world than their small town. Yamada's Parker is a popular musician who becomes more cynical as the world takes a dark turn around her. Finally, Blakemore's Sheriff Myer is an old-fashioned law-and-order type, under pressure to solve the first major crime in Chatham.