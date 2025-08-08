Posted in: Freeform, Hulu, TV | Tagged: cruel summer

Cruel Summer Season 3 Reportedly In Development; Olivia Holt Returning

Reports are that Hulu & Freeform are developing a third season of Cruel Summer, with Olivia Holt expected to reprise her role as Kate Wallis.

Article Summary Hulu and Freeform are developing Cruel Summer Season 3 after a two-year hiatus.

Olivia Holt will reportedly return as Kate Wallis and will also serve as executive producer.

The show appears to be stepping back from the second season's anthology approach.

Cori Uchida and Adam Lash will take over as new showrunners for the upcoming season.

A little more than two years after the second season wrapped its run, fans of Freeform's Cruel Summer are getting some good news to end the week on. Though a rep for Disney declined to comment, Variety is reporting that Hulu and Freeform are moving forward on a third season. Perhaps the even bigger news is that the series appears to be backtracking on its anthology plans (the second season focused on a different set of characters and locale), with Olivia Holt expected to reprise her role as Kate Wallis from the first season and serve as an executive producer. It's also being reported that Cori Uchida and Adam Lash have been tapped as showrunners and executive producers for the third season. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple would be back on board as executive producers via Iron Ocean, while Lionsgate TV would serve as the studio.

With the first season premiering on April 20, 2021, the Freeform psychological thriller followed two young women: Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate's disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette's guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

Joining Holt and Aurelia were Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano. Freeform's Cruel Summer stems from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Tia Napolitano served as showrunner. Executive producers included Napolitano, Royal, and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!