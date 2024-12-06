Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, anime awards, Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Anime Awards Update: Tokyo Return Set for May 2025 & More

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards will return to Tokyo, Japan, on May 25th, 2025, with major guests, a lavish ceremony, and a global livestream.

Crunchyroll announced at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, that the ninth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards will return to Tokyo, Japan, on May 25, 2025. A star-studded orange carpet and global livestream will precede the ceremony. Crunchyroll also announced its first-ever Brazilian celebrity presenter and anime fan for the ceremony—drag pop icon and musician Pabllo Vittar. Additional celebrity presenters from the world of television, film, sports, fashion, and music, as well as musical performers, will be announced closer to the ceremony. Wildly popular voice actress and idol Sally Amaki and renowned entertainer Jon Kabira will return as co-hosts, and Sony Group Corporation Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida will again deliver opening remarks.

"The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is one of the biggest moments for anime all year – thanks to the creators honored and fans who will decide the winners," said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. "We're thrilled to host the awards again in the birthplace of anime and produce a celebration of the world's fastest-growing entertainment space."

New Eligibility Period for the Awards

The largest global celebration of excellence in Japanese animation continues to evolve and expand with a new eligibility period, voting window, and categories. The Crunchyroll Anime Awards' move from March to May begins a transition towards an updated eligibility period that celebrates a clearly defined calendar year of anime.

Exclusively for the 2025 Anime Awards, the updated eligibility period will expand from October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, encompassing five seasons (or quarters) of anime. This expanded window marks a transition year that ensures no anime goes uncelebrated and fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite series, film, creators, and more. In the future, nominee eligibility will extend from January 1 to December 31.

"Every year, we see an outpouring of love and admiration from fans around the world, voting for and cheering on their favorite shows and creators," added Gita Rebbapragada, Crunchyroll's Chief Operating Officer. "This year will be no different as anime continues to captivate larger and more diverse audiences than ever before."

Crunchyroll has revealed 32 categories that capture anime's contributions to popular culture and reflect its continued global growth. From fresh new categories like Best Isekai and Best Hindi Voice Artist to fan favorites like Best Opening Sequence and Best Main Character, the accolades continue to parallel the expansion of anime. The full list can be found on the Anime Awards Official Website.

The nominees in each category will be selected by the passionate and independent 2025 Anime Awards judges, who represent global creatives, tastemakers, experts, and influencers. They will be revealed on April 3, 2025, as fan voting begins.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the leading annual awards program honoring the creators, musicians, and performances powering the global love of anime. The ninth annual Anime Awards will take place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo on May 25, 2025. Sony Music Solutions Inc., part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and Dempsey Productions will support Crunchyroll in executing the event, which will be live-streamed for global audiences.

More information can be found on the Anime Awards Official Website and across X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and its YouTube Channel.

