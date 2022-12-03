Crunchyroll Announces More New 2023 Anime Series at Anime Frontier

At an industry panel at Anime Frontier in Fort Worth, TX, this weekend, Crunchyroll confirmed multiple series headed to its streaming service for 2023, which included Handyman Saitou in Another World, The Legendary Hero is Dead!, Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill and more.

Handyman Saitou in Another World

Premieres January 2023

Based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Kazutomo Ichitomo, the anime series is produced by studio C2C (Reincarnated as a Sword) and revolves around the story of Handyman Saito, who has never been anyone special until he wakes up in another world of warriors, wizards, and elves who accompany him on quests delving deep into dungeons. There he realizes for the first time what it's like to be needed. After all, who other than the handyman could be trusted to open locked treasure chests or to repair his allies' equipment? (Official Trailer)

The Legendary Hero is Dead!

Premieres in April 2023.

Based on the manga written and illustrated by Subaruichi and produced by Liden Films (Tokyo Revengers; Call of the Night). The anime will follow a group of heroes as they drag along the corpse of hero Shion Bladearts to help fulfill his mission of sealing Hell's Gate and defeat any hope the Demon Lord has of entering their world. (Teaser Trailer)

Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill

Premieres January 2023

Adapted from a light novel series written by Ren Eguchi and will be produced by MAPPA, who are best known for their work on Chainsaw Man, JUJUTSU KAISEN, and Attack on Titan Final Season. The series introduces Mukoda Tsuyoshi, an ordinary salaryman who is suddenly transported to another world and gains the seemingly useless skill of "Online Grocery." Mukoda is discouraged at first, but the modern foods he's able to bring to his new world using this skill prove to have some unbelievable effects! (Official Trailer)

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari

Premieres January 2023

Based on the manga written and illustrated by Onigunsou. Bandai Namco Pictures (BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story-; Gintama°) is producing the anime and features Kunato Hyoma, who is sent to live with Nagatsuki Botan to help him with his rage against spirits known as tsukumogami. Though both are part of a clan that returns the spirits back to their world with divine powers, their experiences with the otherworldly vessels are vastly different. Kunato was robbed of a loved one, and Nagatsuki was saved by them. Can she get through to him?

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts

Premieres in April 2023.

The series is produced by J.C.Staff (Food Wars!; Sing a Bit of Harmony) and is based on the manga written and illustrated by Yū Tomofuji. In a world where the King of the Beasts and Demons regularly receives female human sacrifices to assert his dominance over the human race, the 99th sacrifice, Sariphi, intrigues the Beast King and lets her stay at his side. This is the story of how Sariphi will become the queen of the demons & beasts.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War

Premieres January 2023

A new anime based on the video game series of the same title from Nihon Falcom will arrive on Crunchyroll this January 2023. It is produced by Tatsunoko Production (Robotech: The Shadow Chronicles; Psycho-Pass 2) and is set in the Septian Calendar Year 1205, where Lavi enlists in the Northern Jaegers, the largest in the continent, to protect her hometown and distinguish herself from her grandfather Vlad, who was once a hero but betrayed North Ambria. Her devotion to her missions often earned her violations of regulations, and one day, she is ordered to assemble a platoon for an impossible spy mission to Erebonia to gather information on the "Imperial Hero," a mysterious threat to North Ambria. An all-new trailer premiered at the panel!

Masamune-kun's revenge R

Premieres Spring 2023

The anticipated second season of the 2017 series finally arrives. Based on the manga written by Hazuki Takeoka and illustrated by Tiv, the anime is produced by studio Silver Link (BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.) and tells the tale of Makabe Masamune, who was harshly rejected by the beautiful Adagaki Aki, and now eight years later he's lost a ton of weight, changed his name, and returned as a handsome teenage boy. The first season of Masamune-kun's Revenge is currently available on Crunchyroll.