Crunchyroll Unveils Major Announcements for Anime Expo in July

Crunchyroll announced a lot of debuts and special panels for Anime Expo in July, including the unveiling of Let's Play and more.

Crunchyroll is announcing a massive lineup for Anime Expo, one of the largest celebrations of the medium. From July 3rd to 6th, Crunchyroll will take fans behind the scenes of beloved series, host premieres for highly anticipated shows, and give fans the first look at newly announced titles coming to the platform.

Let's Play – the anime adapted from the hit gaming-themed webcomic premieres at Anime Expo

Samara "Sam" Young is a developer in Los Angeles who's about to achieve her dreams with her first video game, Ruminate. That is, until a popular streamer gives the game a scathing review. Even worse, Sam finds out the troublesome critic is now her new neighbor! Get lost in a comedic, romantic, and all-too-real story about gaming, memes, and social anxiety. Come for the plot, stay for the doggo.

Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP!—a new comedic isekai series

16-year-old Yukito Kirihara lives with his 14-year-old sister Sana, whom he treasures more than anyone else. But when an ogre shows up outside of his window looking for Sana (a shocking event in its own right), Yukito leaps to save her—and is killed. He's offered the promise of reincarnation by a mysterious woman, who gives him a character sheet in a mysterious book. But when Yukito sees Sana in there, too, he sets off to find her, and save them both—even if he only has 1 hp with which to do it!

Otherworldly swag will be available at the Crunchyroll booth.

The Crunchyroll Industry Panel

The Crunchyroll Industry Panel returns to Anime Expo on July 5 to reveal exclusive announcements and first looks, including a world premiere preview of Sentenced to Be a Hero, an action-packed dark fantasy where death is no escape—and so much more!

On Thursday, July 3rd, Crunchyroll Stage takes over the Platinum Ballroom at the JW Marriott. It's game on with the world premiere of Let's Play! The premiere goes multiplayer as Creator Leeanne M. Krecic and Director Daiki Tomiyasu chat about the bleeps and bloops behind the gaming-inspired series. Be on guard for the premiere of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4. Join the Japanese voice of Naofumi (Kaito Ishikawa) and Producer Ten Kimura to go behind the scenes of the new season. It's also solo camping… for everyone! Pitch a tent for the special premiere of Solo Camping for Two with voice actors Daiki Hamano and Mizuki Niizaki.

The Crunchyroll Stage will also host over 10 special premiere screenings, including extended looks at the high fantasy action-adventure Clevatess and the first original anime by david production's Onmyo Kaiten (Re:Birth Verse).

Fans can also get a jump start on a packed summer season with early looks at:

Nyaight of the Living Cat

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4

To Your Eternity Season 3

May I Ask for One Final Thing? …and many more!

On Friday, July 4th, trade hot dogs and fireworks for two 2025 Crunchyroll Anime of the Year nominees. Go beyond the journey with a special panel for the 2025 Anime Award-winning Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and find out what's next for the fan-favorite series. Ever wonder what makes The Apothecary Diaries so great? Solve the mystery with voice actors Yuki Aoi and Seto Asami.

On Saturday, July 5th, Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE premieres the first episode in its second cour. Join the Japanese voices of Senku Ishigami (Yusuke Kobayashi) and Dr. Xeno (Kenji Nojima) to celebrate the next chapter in the lauded series. Additionally, go behind the romance of My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 together with the Japanese voices of Marin Kitagawa (Hina Suguta) and Wakana Gojo (Shoya Ishige).

On Sunday, July 6th, in the most literal fashion, Crunchyroll saves the biggest for last! Don't miss the monster-sized Kaiju No. 8 panel. Also, peer beyond the veil of Toilet-bound Hanako-kun with one of the most legendary talents in anime, Megumi Ogata (Hanako-kun), joined by Producers Yuki Katayama and Shota Komatsu as they explore bringing an urban legend to life—plus, catch a sneak peek at an upcoming episode!

Over at booth #2526, Crunchyroll will have its most immersive anime experiences ever. Step into Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle—coming to theaters on September 12; as well as Gachiakuta—streaming on Crunchyroll this July. More info coming soon!

The Crunchyroll Store is setting up shop at booth #2135 with over 30 exclusive items. Among the offerings, don't miss the brand new Kaiju No. 8 Youtooz Vinyl Figure (Glow in the Dark Ver.) or the chance to wear your Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Shangri-La Frontier and JUJUTSU KAISEN fandom with exclusive apparel.

Click the link to see Crunchyroll's Anime Expo 2025 Programming Lineup. For those who can't attend Anime Expo, Crunchyroll will be posting highlights on its X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Channel!

