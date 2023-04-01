Crunchyroll Updates Spring 2023 Lineup with More Anime Premieres Crunchyroll has added more anime premieres to their Spring 2023 streaming lineup, including new Demon Slayer, My Love Story, and many more.

After the news that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc will be coming to Crunchyroll this April, a few more premieres have been added to the streamer's Spring 2023 Anime Season Calendar. There are also a few date shifts and a name change as well. Crunchyroll's full Spring 2023 anime season premiere lineup can be found HERE, with updates made in real-time as they happen. Updates to the calendar below:

April 1

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 (Madhouse)

Akane Kinoshita, a female college student, faces the absolute worst situation when she ends up breaking up with her boyfriend after he has an affair with a woman he met playing an online game. While relieving her stress by rampaging through the open hunting grounds of an online game, Akane spills everything about her heartbreak to "Yamada," a player she met by chance who happens to be in the same guild. "I don't care," is his curt reply. But when Akane gets a makeover and joins an offline event to get back at her ex-boyfriend, she hears those dreadful words again. And that was Akane's fateful encounter with "Yamada" (Official Trailer)

MIX MEISEI STORY Season 2

Name change, originally announced as MIX Season 2

April 3

In Another World with My Smartphone 2 (J.C. Staff)

After dying due to a mistake made by God, Mochizuki Touya begins his second life in another world. All he has is the body that God gave back to him and the smartphone that he had used in his previous life. In the midst of all his precious new experiences and encounters, eventually, he learns the secret of this world. After inheriting the legacy of an ancient civilization and joining forces with the kings of this very carefree world, Touya continues his adventures with his harem of very unique girls. (Official Trailer)

Kizuna no Allele (WIT Studio / Signal.MD)

Miracle is a student of ADEN Academy of the virtual world. She has been admiring Kizuna AI, and she wants to become a virtual artist just like her. And the day of her first performance at school has finally come! Miracle left home with a very anxious look, and she arrived at the greenhouse inside the school facility. Then Miracle found a boy standing mysteriously there. When she was about to talk to him, he just offered her a cup of tea. To her surprise, she became calm and had a relaxed time. Then she realized that she won't make it to the class on time. She rushed to her class. The curtain for her first performance went up… (Official Trailer)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too (Millepensee)

Updated simulcast date, originally slated for April 6

April 6

Opus.COLORs (C-Station)

Art, music, and technology collide in an elite academy in the new series Opus.COLORs! (Official Trailer)

April 7

My One-Hit Kill Sister (Gekko)

Updated simulcast date, originally slated for April 8

April 9

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (ufotable)

Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades. (Official Trailer)

Alas, Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2 has been removed from the continuing simulcast list.