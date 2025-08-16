Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake

Crystal Lake Showrunner Shares New Night-Time Look at Infamous Lake

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane shared another night-time look at the infamous lake as filming on A24 and Peacock's Crystal Lake rolls on.

Article Summary Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane reveals new night-time glimpses from location as filming continues.

The Friday the 13th prequel series on A24 and Peacock is keeping franchise lore and details in sharp focus.

Linda Cardellini leads an impressive cast as Pamela Voorhees in this highly anticipated horror prequel.

Fans are excited as Kane shares updates and builds hype for the return to the iconic horror setting.

While we know that it's still really early on in filming and production, we're liking the vibes that we're getting from Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane about A24 and Peacock's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks)-starring Crystal Lake. It helps that we've seen how the "Friday the 13th" prequel series has been paying careful attention when it comes to even small in-canon details. Having a showrunner who understands the importance of keeping fans invested in the project doesn't hurt, either – like the latest look at the infamous lake that Kane shared on social media.

Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees) is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry. Here's a look at Kane's two looks at how night filming was going:

Here's a look back at Kane's post from June, announcing that production on the prequel series was officially underway:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

