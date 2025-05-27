Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake Showrunner Shows What "Building a Mystery" Looks Like

Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane shared a look at a very interesting set being built for Peacock's "Friday The 13th" prequel series.

Ever since Brad Caleb Kane (It: Welcome to Derry, Tokyo Vice) was announced as taking on the role of showrunner on Peacock and A24's Crystal Lake, updates on how the "Friday The 13th" expanded prequel series are starting to pick up. A little over two months ago, we learned that Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks) had been tapped for the lead role of Pamela Vorhees, mother of the iconic horror movie icon, Jason Vorhees. A month later, Kane shared a partial look at a script cover to let everyone know that the production office was officially off and running. Now, Kane is offering a glimpse at the show's sets being built to further drive home the point that production is underway…

"Building a mystery," read the caption to Kane's post from earlier today, with an image showing that set-building was underway, which included a circle drawn around the words "PAM LIVING RM" (think we know whose living room that one's gonna be):

"Crystal Lake Production offices are live. It's all happening. MACHETES FOR EVERYONE!" read Kane's post from April, with an image that included a partial look at the script cover for an episode of Crystal Lake:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce the series in addition to being the creator, showrunner, and writer. The series, which stems from production banner A24, also sees Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serving as executive producers.

